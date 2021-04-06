Hannah Thurmon leaves Montana Lady Griz basketball program

MISSOULA — Hannah Thurmon, who started in all of Montana's games in 2020-21, has left the Lady Griz basketball program to return home.

Lady Griz coach Mike Petrino confirmed the news to MTN Sports on Monday evening.

"We appreciate Hannah's efforts this past season," Petrino told MTN Sports. "She is an excellent student who plans to go back to Missouri and complete her degree. We wish her all the best."

Thurmon, a 6-foot forward, started in all 23 games for Montana (12-11) this past season as the team's primary threat from deep. In her first year at UM, Thurmon averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds for Montana in 19.2 minutes per game. She finished shooting at a 32.6% clip from deep (28 for 86), which led the team, and shot at a 30.3% rate from the field.

A native of Dexter, Missouri, Thurmon spent the first two seasons of her college career at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri before transferring to Montana. Thurmon is the first transfer out of Montana from the 2020-21 season, leaving it at 13 players from last year's roster who are set to come back later this year.

In men's Griz basketball news, forward Darius Henderson has also entered the transfer portal.

Skyline Sports first reported the news and a spokesman for UM confirmed it with MTN Sports.

Henderson, a 6-9 junior, was a mid-season transfer to UM from UMass Lowell in January 2020. Henderson became eligible in December 2020 and played in just nine games for Montana. He played a total of 28 minutes and tallied nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his time with the Griz.

Henderson, who hails from Pasadena, California, is the first offseason transfer for Montana, leaving the team with 10 current returners for next year's team.