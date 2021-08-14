Missoula Sentinel's Zac Crews commits to Montana's football program

MISSOULA — Another Missoula Sentinel Spartan is headed to the Montana football program.

Highly-touted recruit Zac Crews announced his commitment to the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday morning. Crews was recruited to the Grizzlies as a defensive end.

Crews, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, is a do-all athlete at Sentinel High School. In 2020, he started at tight end and defensive end for the Spartans Class AA state champion football team as a junior. Crews caught 17 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he racked up 45 total tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He was named first team all-state at both positions.

Crews has been a two-year starter at both of those positions for the Spartans but in 2021 he will suit up as the team's starting quarterback when Sentinel takes the field this fall. Crews previously played quarterback as a freshman.

According to recruiting website 247Sports, Crews is ranked as the No. 6 in-state prospect in Montana from the Class of 2022.

The accolades didn't end there for Crews in his junior year. He suited up in wrestling for the first time in high school and finished in third place in the 205-pound weight class at the State AA wrestling tournament in Kalispell back in March. Then in May, Crews won the state title in the 110 hurdles and the javelin while also taking second in high jump to help lead the Spartans to the State AA track and field team championship as well.

Sentinel sent four Spartans from their championship winning football team in 2020 to the Grizzlies this fall in Geno Leonard, Jace Klucewich, Soren Syvrud and TJ Rausch. Currently, there are six Sentinel graduates on the UM roster, with Mitch Roberts and Jaxon Lee rounding out the group.

Crews is the fifth in-state and seventh overall known commit for Montana's 2022 recruiting class. He joins Helena High duo Kaden Huot and Marcus Evans, Kalispell Glacier's Patrick Rohrbach, Hamilton's Tyson Rostad as well as Sam Alford of Park City, Utah and Eli Gillman of Dassel, Minnesota. Rohrbach, a kicker and punter for the Wolfpack, also made his commitment to the Grizzlies this week back on Tuesday.