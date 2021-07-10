Kaden Huot all smiles following UM Football commitment

HELENA — On Thursday morning, Kaden Huot sent the Montana high school football scene into a frenzy with just a tweet, the tweet below to be exact.

Very excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB! Thank you for this incredible opportunity. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me through the years.Go Griz 🐻🏈 #Committed #RTD #GoGriz @Coach_Hauck @coach_rosy pic.twitter.com/yILcpgEz1p — Kaden Huot (@HuotKaden) July 8, 2021

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday morning Huot, 247 Sports' top-ranked high school football recruit in Montana, announced he would be joining the Griz in the fall of 2022, and ever since then, his phone has been going crazy.

“My Twitter has been blowing up after I posted that. My commitment and it's been fun," said Huot. "A lot of all my family members have been texting me, calling me, congratulating me. It's been awesome. I've been having a lot of support throughout friends, family, teammates, coaches, and it just feels great to be committed,” said Huot.

Huot, an incoming senior for the Helena High Bengals, completed 58% of his passes in his junior campaign, logging 1,571 yards, 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in seven games according to MaxPreps. While under center at quarterback, Huot wasn't afraid to tuck the ball and run either, recording an average of 3.6 yards per carry across 47 attempts.

Trying to decide where to spend the next four years of one's life is a difficult decision to make, and one Huot didn't take lightly. Leading up to the moment he announced his commitment, Huot spoke to plenty of people as he tried to figure out what was right for him and the most help from those conversations came from his parents.

“My parents were a big role in that. We went through the pros and cons of all the schools that had offered me. Definitely my coaches had a big role in that, talking to them," said Huot. "But they gave it to me, they gave the decision to me and I liked [the University of Montana] and so I committed.”

When asked if there was a defining moment when Huot knew he wanted to a Grizzly, he said it wasn't exactly a moment, but rather a collection of people.

“The coaches really stood out at Montana. They're awesome. They, they kept me up to date all the time. Had me come down, had me come down to Missoula. Made a visit talking to coach Hauck in his office with my parents. He's awesome. He's a great guy. Then coach [Rosenbach], I just love coach [Rosenbach]. He's awesome. I really want to work with him.”

Huot is the third known commitment to the Grizzlies' 2022 class. Huot will join fellow Helena High Bengals Marcus and Zac Evans in Missoula in the fall of 2022. Like Huot, Marcus is also an incoming senior for the Bengals. The duo joins Sam Alford of Park City, Utah, as the other known Grizzly commit for 2022.