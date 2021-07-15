Hamilton's Tyson Rostad joins brother, commits to Montana Grizzlies

HAMILTON — The Montana Grizzlies will continue to run in the Rostad family.

Hamilton senior-to-be Tyson Rostad announced his commitment to the Griz football team on Wednesday afternoon over Twitter, and confirmed his commitment with MTN Sports.

"I am excited to announce that I have committed to @MontanaGrizFB to further my academic and athletic career," Rostad wrote. "Thank you for this opportunity. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me to get to this point. Go Griz."

Rostad joins his older brother Carson Rostad, who is currently a freshman quarterback with UM. Carson Rostad won the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2018 as a junior.

After Carson graduated, Tyson Rostad took over the quarterback position from his brother in 2020 as a junior for the Broncs. There, he completed 112 of 176 passes for 1,671 yards and 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rostad also carried the ball 84 times for 482 yards and seven more scores as Hamilton grabbed the top seed from the Western A and advanced to the semifinal round of the Class A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Laurel to end the season 10-1. Rostad also started at defensive back and racked up 44 tackles and grabbed one interception in what was an all-state campaign for him in 2020.

As a sophomore in 2019, Rostad was all-state at receiver for the Broncs after catching 48 passes for 579 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rostad is the fourth known Griz football commit for the Class of 2022. He joins Helena High incoming seniors Kaden Huot and Marcus Evans as well as Sam Alford of Park City, Utah.