Missoula native Codi Heuer traded from Chicago White Sox to Chicago Cubs

MISSOULA — Codi Heuer is on the move, though not a far one.

In the final hours before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Missoula native is being traded by the Chicago White Sox across town to the Chicago Cubs. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported Heuer's move and the White Sox officially announced the trade moments later.

Heuer and second baseman Nick Madrigal were both sent to the Cubs in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel as one of many blockbuster trades around the MLB as Friday's deadline nears.

Heuer, who grew up in Missoula before playing high school baseball in Colorado, is in his second year at the major league level after making the White Sox roster in 2020. Heuer, 25, has appeared in 40 games for the White Sox this season, posting a 4-1 record in 38 2/3 innings worth of work. Heuer has an ERA of 5.12 and has tallied 39 strikeouts to just 10 walks.

Heuer was touted as a budding prospect for the White Sox deep bullpen in his almost two seasons with the team. In 2020, Heuer appeared in 21 games for the White Sox and pitched 23 2/3 innings. He finished the shortened season with an ERA of 1.52, went 3-0 and struck out 25 batters while walking just nine.