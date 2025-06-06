The Helena headliner: Sean O'Malley's quest to reclaim UFC gold full of twists and turns

GREAT FALLS — Helena native Sean O’Malley is back in the spotlight, stepping onto the big stage at the UFC 316 press conference in Newark, New Jersey — focused, driven and ready to reclaim the bantamweight title he lost eight months ago at UFC 306 in Las Vegas.

The Helena headliner: Sean O'Malley's quest to reclaim UFC gold

O’Malley’s journey to this moment has been years in the making, and MTN Sports has been there from the beginning. Back when he was still an amateur in Helena, early losses served as fuel. His talent was raw, but his potential was undeniable.

Seeking the next level, O'Malley moved to Arizona to train full-time under Great Falls native Tim Welch. That move paid off: He racked up highlight-reel knockouts on the regional circuit, eventually earning a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017. His performance there caught the attention of UFC fans worldwide — including rapper Snoop Dogg — and marked his arrival on the global stage.

From there, O’Malley’s rise was steady and spectacular. He weathered a lengthy layoff after a positive test for a tainted supplement and continued to climb the bantamweight rankings with high-profile wins over Raulian Paiva, Thomas Almeida and Petr Yan.

He earned a title shot at UFC 292 in Boston, where his knockout of then-champion Aljamian Sterling made him a household name. MTN Sports was on-site for the moment that transformed him from rising star to champion.

Despite the fame and success, O’Malley has remained true to his Montana roots. He’s returned to Montana multiple times to engage with fans and support fighters he trains with at local events. He held a meet and greet at the opening of a Helena Town Pump and was the guest of honor at a University of Montana football game.

He successfully defended his title against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299 and then made UFC history headlining UFC 306, the first-ever live sporting event held at the Sphere in Las Vegas. MTN Sports traveled along with him.

Despite the buildup, O’Malley suffered a setback, dropping a unanimous decision to Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili. He disclosed a hip injury in the weeks following the loss and underwent surgery to correct it.

Now, the rematch is set. And this time, O'Malley appears more grounded than ever — perhaps thanks in part to the recent birth of his second child.

Can “Suga Sean” leave the East Coast with the belt around his waist once more? That remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Montana will be cheering him on every step of the way.

