Helena native Sean O'Malley grounded, focused and healthy ahead of title rematch at UFC 316

GREAT FALLS — For Helena native Sean O’Malley, this weekend’s UFC 316 isn’t just about reclaiming his bantamweight title. It’s about proving that the last fight wasn’t the real “Suga” Sean.

O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) is set to face Merab Dvalishvili (23-4) — the man who took his belt at UFC 306 in September — in a highly anticipated rematch Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey. The 30-year-old fan favorite admits his last outing at UFC 306 wasn’t his best showing.

And he's more keen to avenge the loss than reclaim his title.

“More motivated to beat Merab, for sure. I don’t think he got the best version of me,” O’Malley said during a media day press conference on Wednesday.

This time, O’Malley is stepping into the Octagon with a new outlook — and a noticeably different look. Gone is the signature colorful hair. Instead, O’Malley said he’s going back to basics, both physically and mentally.

“The first time I did my hair was June 6, 2020, almost five years ago to the day,” he said. “Bringing back the OG hair was cool.”

That back-to-basics mentality extends beyond his appearance. O’Malley has cut back on social media, quit using recreational marijuana and focused on his family and what makes him feel grounded.

“I never felt like I was in a bad place or a sad place,” he said. “But I always felt like I could feel better. Whether it helps my performance or not, I feel better.”

He’s also been busy outside the cage. Just two weeks ago, O’Malley and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Matteo Montana.

“All this stuff is fun, and I get to do this. But that Sunday rolls around, and it’s back to being Dad,” he said. “It really puts it in perspective.”

Adding to the meaning of this fight — his father, Dan O’Malley, a former Helena police detective, will be in his corner on his 60th birthday.

“That’s probably the coolest gift I could give him,” O’Malley said. “He is pumped. He gets nervous before the fight, so it'll be funny in the back to watch him pretend to be calm."

O’Malley revealed he fought with a torn labrum in his hip during the last bout but has since undergone surgery and completed a more focused training camp. He believes fans will see a different result this time against Dvalishvili, a relentless wrestler who has won 12 straight fights in the UFC.

“Merab’s in his prime right now,” O’Malley said of Dvalishvili. “But I don’t think he got the best version of me, so I think I can surprise him. The mindset is don’t let him touch me — if he doesn’t touch me, I win the fight.”

UFC 316 takes place Saturday night.