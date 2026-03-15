State A basketball: updates and highlights from the girls championship

GREAT FALLS — Just one more game at the State A tournament here at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

It's time for the much anticipated girls title game. Eastern A rivals Havre and Billings Central have a lot of history and hardware on the hardwood.

The Rams and Blue Ponies have combined for the last eight Class A state titles. Billings Central won the last two and shared the title with Hardin in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 tournament, and Havre won five titles in six seasons from 2017-2023.

But the Blue Ponies haven’t beaten the Rams since that 2023 season and the Rams have won 46 straight games against Class A opponents. These two teams have played twice so far this season. The Rams defeated the Blue Ponies 42-35 at home in the regular season and 44-36 in the Eastern A title game.

Tom Wylie and Will Charlton are on hand to provide live updates through the title game.

Here's how the early games played out:



Frenchtown 58, Laurel 32

Hardin 56, Dillon 45

Hardin 64, Frenchtown 63 (2OT), third place

***STATE A UPDATED SCORES AND PAIRINGS***

7:14 p.m. | GIRLS TITLE GAME WILL TIP LATE

If you're here for updates from the State A girls title game, it won't tip until close to 9:30 p.m.

But you can follow updates from the boys title game here.

6:45 p.m. | THIRD PLACE THRILLER!

Incredible game between Frenchtown and Hardin in the consolation final. The Bulldogs took down the Broncs 64-63 in double overtime just two days after Frenchtown beat them in the quarterfinals 47-46.

Kevee Rogers led the Bulldogs with 24 points while Dakota Takes Enemy added 12 points including a game winning three late in the fourth quarter. Boise State commit Mason Quinn had a tournament high 34 points for Frenchtown.

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Hardin girls took third place at the State A tournament.

Check out the finish here: