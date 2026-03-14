State A basketball: Updates and highlights from the boys championship

GREAT FALLS — Welcome back! It’s Championship Saturday at the State A basketball tournament in Great Falls.

Here’s how things shook Friday for the boys consolation:



Lockwood 68, Glendive 46,

Frenchtown 65, Butte Central 51

Frenchtown 53, Lockwood 45, third place

Follow along here for live scores, highlights, and reaction from the boys championship. The girls championship live blog will go live at the conclusion of the consolation final.

Tom Wylie and Will Charlton are at the Four Seasons Arena for on-site championship coverage.

***UPDATED STATE A SCORES AND PAIRINGS***

4:45 p.m. | FRENCHTOWN TOPS LOCKWOOD FOR THIRD PLACE

Before we dive into the boys championship which tips off at 6:30 p.m., quick update on the consolation final.

Hank Smith scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Frenchtown to a 53-45 win over Lockwood to claim third place at the State A tournament.