Missoula Hellgate holds signing day for 5 student-athletes in basketball, cross country, track and field

MISSOULA — It's the final signing day of the year here in Missoula as the final weeks of the high school year wind to a close.

Over at Hellgate High School on Wednesday, the Knights celebrated five student-athletes who put pen to paper in making their college commitments official.

Chloe Larsen signed to play basketball for the Montana Lady Griz, while four others signed to compete in cross country and track and field at the next level.

Stella Diaz is headed to Boise State, Audrey Baldwin will run to Chapman University while Sophia Miller and Kaitlyn Skinner will both compete at Montana State.

Those five join a previous group that was honored back in February. To see who signed then from Hellgate, click here.