Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen commits to Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz picked up a hometown commitment on Tuesday night.

Missoula Hellgate senior Chloe Larsen announced her commitment to the Lady Griz on Tuesday evening with a post to her social media.

"Go Griz!" Larsen wrote. "I'm excited to announce I will be pursing my academic and athletic career at The University of Montana. Thank you to friends, family and coaches who have supported me along this journey!"

Larsen has been a two-year starter on Hellgate's girls basketball team and was twice selected as a first-team all-state performer for the Knights. A 5-foot-10 guard, Larsen averaged 16.0 points per game in her career at Hellgate. This past season, she also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

Larsen, a senior captain for Hellgate, was named the co-Western AA player of the year. She notched eight double-doubles and one triple-double with a 23-point, 14-rebound and 10-assist performance against Kalispell Glacier.

Behind Larsen, the Knights went on a scorching run deep into the season as Hellgate rebounded from a slow start and won the Western AA divisional tournament. From there, the Knights made a run to the State AA championship game — as Larsen hit a buzzer-beater in the quarterfinal round against Great Falls CMR to help the Knights advance — where they ultimately fell to Billings Skyview in the title game.

Larsen will join former teammate and fellow Knight Lauren Dick as a pair of Hellgate alums on Montana's women's basketball team.