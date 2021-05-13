3 Missoula Hellgate student-athletes honored with signing day

MISSOULA — With Missoula Big Sky and Sentinel hosting signing days recently, Hellgate High School did the same as the Knights honored three student-athletes and their college commitments.

The school held a signing day ceremony on Wednesday morning for Beckett Arthur, Sophia Pierce and Alex Certel.

Both Arthur and Pierce will continue their soccer careers at the next level. Pierce will stay in Missoula to compete for the Montana Grizzlies, while Arthur is headed west to Spokane, Washington, to compete for NCAA Division III Whitworth University.

"It's definitely really cool to play for the team that I grew up watching," Pierce said. "Just like carrying that on is really cool."

"It's super exciting and relieving," Arthur added. "Over the last couple of years I've kind of been super stressed out about choosing the right school and right fit for me but I think with Whitworth, I'm excited about it. It was a pretty clear choice for me, like this is where I belong soccer and academic-wise. I'm just excited to continue playing at a high level."

Certel is headed east to Minnesota and will play college baseball for St. Olaf College.

"It feels great, super excited for the opportunity to further my career in baseball and my academic studies," Certel said. "It's a very good baseball program, they're off to a great start this year. I'm super excited about that and just the academic part too, it's a very academically sound school and I feel like I'm going to be very happy there."