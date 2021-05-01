Missoula Big Sky holds signing day for 9 student-athletes

MISSOULA — The high school sports season is winding to a close in Montana, and earlier Friday Missoula Big Sky High School honored its student-athletes who will be competing at the next level after this year.

Big Sky held an all-season signing day in its home gym to recognize nine students who will be competing at the college level in the fall.

Three athletes will stay in Missoula and compete at the University of Montana. Colter Janacaro will play football for the Grizzlies, where he will join his older brother Levi, while Keara Burgess and Grace Denman will compete on the UM track and field team.

Madison MacDonald will compete in speech and debate at Carroll College, while Mitch Muralt will also head to Helena to play football for the Saints.

Three-time state champ Hunter Meinzen will take his wrestling talents out west and will compete at Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference.

Chaz LaDue will head to Great Falls to play basketball at the University of Providence for the Argos, while Corbyn Sandau will join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Heidi Sherman will head to Hastings (Neb.) College to compete on the cheer team.

Friends and family were in attendance to celebrate these students who will finish up their high school chapters here in about a month, while Sherman joined the Big Sky cheerleaders for one last rendition of the school's fight song to cap off Friday's event.