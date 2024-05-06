Track and field notes and numbers: Athletes continue assault on meet records, state-best marks

MISSOULA — More meet records and state-best marks fell during the past week of high school track and field in Montana.

After the Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet got things started with impressive performances two weeks ago, the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet in Laurel took center stage last week. Athletes took down six meet records and set four state-best marks in the process.

Bozeman Gallatin dominated the team races, with the boys posting 101 points to far out-pace Billings West’s 50 and the girls scoring 97 to pull away from Billings Skyview with 56.

The Raptor boys won both relays, setting the meet record and state-best time in the 1,600-meter relay (3:20.99) with a team of Reid Bartholomew, Nash Coley, Louis Kamps and Osker Patterson.

Coley also swept the hurdles at the Top 10, winning the 110s in 15.35 seconds and the 300s in 38.15 seconds. Neither were season-best times for the senior, but his 37.3 PR in the 300s if faster than the current state record of 37.66 seconds set by Butte’s Jake Larson in 2000. State records can only be set at state meets.

Gallatin’s boys also got racked up wins in the field, with Jack Murray winning the shot put (53-07) and discus (187-08) and Quinn Clark sweeping the jumps. Clark cleared 6-06 in the high jump, and marked 22-02½ in the long and 44-04½ in the triple.

On the girls side, Isabel Ross won the 800-meter run for the Raptors, finishing in 2:19.83, and Claire Rutherford won the 3,200 in 11:08.59. Cadence Ferreira added a win in the long jump with a mark of 17-02¼.

Also at the Midland Roundtable Top 10:



Bozeman sensation Nathan Neil won the boys 1,600 in a new state-best time of 4:11.38. He currently holds Montana’s fastest times in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Torie Jamieson of Billings Senior uncorked a throw of 149-01 in the girls discus. That leads the state by more than 10 feet and is a personal best by nearly seven feet.

Roberts’ Taylee Chirrick won four events: the triple jump with a meet-record jump of 38-00½, the 100 hurdles in 16.1 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 46.54 seconds and the 400 in a state-best time of 56.63 seconds. (Chirrick later improved her Class C-leading times in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles to 15.26 and 43.69 seconds, respectively, at the Al Walker Memorial Stillwater meet.)

The Huntley Project girls and Red Lodge boys ran Class B’s fastest times in the 1,600 relays. The Red Devil girls won in 4:05.65, while the Ram boys finished in 3:29.20 to place third at the Top 10 behind Gallatin and Bozeman High.

Meanwhile, western Montana athletes shined at the Archie Roe Invitational in Kalispell, where the Kalispell Glacier boys and girls showcased their depth to win the team titles.

Ethan Anderson (110 hurdles, 14.47), Henry Sellards (shot put, 50-01½), Aiden Krause (discus, 185-04) and Cooper Pelc (triple jump, 43-02½) got individual wins for the Wolfpack boys, while Lauren Bissen (3,200, 11:17.09) and Kai Johnson (shot put, 39-05¼) won for the girls.

The Whitefish girls also had a strong showing, with Brooke Zetooney and Rachael Wilmot going 1-2 in both the 100 and 200. Zetooney won the 100 in 12.33 seconds and the 200 in 24.9, a new PR and state-best time. Earlier in the week at the Mike Nicosia Cat/Dog/Viking Triangular, Zetooney ran Class A’s top 400 (57.64).

Zetooney and Wilmot each ran legs on the 400-meter relay at the Archie Roe Invitational, helping the Bulldogs win in 48.81 seconds, another state-best this spring.

Kalispell Flathead set a new top mark in the boys 400 relay, too, crossing the finish line in 41.64 seconds. Glacier placed second in 42.03, and Columbia Falls was third with a Class A-leading time of 43.17 seconds.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate wins the girls 800-meter run at the western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on April 23, 2024.

And Sophia Miller of Missoula Hellgate edged teammate Kaitlyn Skinner 5:01.74 to 5:01.80 in the girls 1,600, a race that saw the top six finishers run personal-best times. Bissen was third in 5:18.02 and Choteau’s Natalie Hodgskiss was fourth in 5:23.26. Miller and Skinner now own the two fastest times in Montana this spring, and Hodgskiss leads Class B.

Back across the state at the 42nd annual Norm Girard Top 10 meet in Glasgow, the host Scotties fared well.

Khye Gamas (400, 51.03), Kyler Holinde (800, 2:02.62), Wyatt Babb (discus, 148-06) and Vaughn Miller (javelin, 169-06) each picked up wins for the Glasgow boys, while Tanae Baker (3,200, 11:29.43) grabbed a win on the girls side. Gamas and Baker both won their races with Class B-best times.

Peyton Summers of Wolf Point also posted a new Class B-best mark, winning the boys 3,200 in 9:23.76, and Whitewater’s Shelbi Labrie ran Class C’s fastest girls 1,600 (5:20.53). Labrie later in the week ran Class B’s best 3,200 (11:48.14) at the Havre Lions’ meet.

Savage senior Brooke Reuter had another strong meet at the Norm Girard Top 10, winning two events — the 100 in 12.63 and 200 in 25.59 — and running a leg on the Warriors’ second-place 1,600-meter relay team. Savage crossed the line in 4:13.76, a Class C best, behind only Class A Havre, which swept the relays.

Class B and C athletes also put up impressive marks at the Cascade Top 8 meet in Great Falls, setting more than 60 PRs.

But nobody did it better than Chester-Joplin-Inverness freshman Brynn Kammerzell, who improved her high jump PR from 5-0 to 5-06½ to vault to the top of Montana’s performance list regardless of class. The height ranks sixth nationally among freshmen.

Three other Class C-best marks were set at the Cascade Top 8. Audrey Baker of Great Falls Central threw 129-03 in the girls discus, and Lane Waldner of Belt throw 51-01½ in the boys shot put. The Belt boys, who had a strong meet as a team with six wins, also ran Class C’s fastest 400 relay (44.56).

Elsewhere …



Missoula Sentinel’s Ava Kellenberg popped off a 39-02 triple jump at the Sentinel-Flathead-Hellgate triangular . That leads Montana this spring and is less than three inches off Kellenberg’s PR she set at last year’s state meet.

. That leads Montana this spring and is less than three inches off Kellenberg’s PR she set at last year’s state meet. Jackson Tarver of Great Falls CMR blew away the field in the 200-meter dash at a CMR-Helena Capital dual , crossing the finish line in a state-best 21.6 seconds.

, crossing the finish line in a state-best 21.6 seconds. The Corvallis Quad featured athletes hitting a number of classification-leading marks. Corvallis’ Olivia Lewis improved her time in the 100 hurdles to a Class A-best 14.71, while Missoula Loyola’s Isabelle Berry ran a Class B-best 15.0 in the same event. The Loyola girls went 49.43 in the 400 relay, and Jefferson’s Aaron French (800, 1:58.38) and Luke Mest (1,600, 4:24.28) also ran Class B-best times.

featured athletes hitting a number of classification-leading marks. Corvallis’ Olivia Lewis improved her time in the 100 hurdles to a Class A-best 14.71, while Missoula Loyola’s Isabelle Berry ran a Class B-best 15.0 in the same event. The Loyola girls went 49.43 in the 400 relay, and Jefferson’s Aaron French (800, 1:58.38) and Luke Mest (1,600, 4:24.28) also ran Class B-best times. Red Lodge’s Nolan Evenson took the Class B lead in the boys pole vault, clearing 14-02 at the Al Walker Memorial Stillwater meet , and teammate Chase Cook ran Class B’s fastest time in the 200 (22.9). Avery Gerdes of Huntley Project ran 25.62 in the girls 200.

, and teammate Chase Cook ran Class B’s fastest time in the 200 (22.9). Avery Gerdes of Huntley Project ran 25.62 in the girls 200. Blaine Downing of Saco cleared 14-06 in the boys pole vault at the Havre Lions’ meet, tying him with Scobey’s Ty Leischner for the top height in Class C. Also at the Havre Lions’ meet, Belt’s Johnny Tingey threw 175-08 in the boys discus. That’s the best mark in Class C and fourth overall in Montana.

(Note: Results compiled from athletic.net.)