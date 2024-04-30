Numerous PR’s set at Cascade Top 8 track meet in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade Top 8 track meet features the top eight times and marks in each event.

Conrad’s Taylor Evans swept the 100m, 200m, and 400m races for the girls. Evans ran a season best time of 26.83 in the 200m and a personal record of 1:00.06 in the 400m. Carroll College commit Claire Bucklin took both the 100m and 300m hurdle races, and jumped over 16 feet for first place in the long jump. Audrey Baker of Great Falls Central Catholic placed first in both shot put and discus. Baker posted a new personal record of 129-03 in the discus throw.

Cut Bank’s James Greene was victorious in both the 800m and 1600m races. Montana Tech commit JD Shepard won the 110m and 300m hurdles, and was apart off the Belt relay team which won the 4x100. Shepard also finished the 300m hurdle with a season best time of 40.97. Cascade’s Caiden Sekuterski placed at the top of both the long jump and the triple jump.

Belt’s boys finished with the highest team score by a long shot, and the Fairfield girls took first in a close top-three finish.

Click here for full results.