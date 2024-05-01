Taylee Chirrick, Quinn Clark shine; numerous records fall at Midland Roundtable Top 10

LAUREL — Roberts senior Taylee Chirrick had about as grueling of a 10-minute stretch on Tuesday at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 as any athlete can have in track and field.

Chirrick started by popping a meet record in the triple jump with a leap of 38-0½ inches. She then hurried to the starting line for the 400-meter dash, where she won in 56.63 seconds, just .12 seconds shy of the meet mark set by former Billings Senior standout Christina Aragon in 2015.

But Chirrick still had the toughest leg remaining — the 300-meter hurdles.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Roberts' Taylee Chirrick, center, races in the 100-meter hurdles during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

She stumbled late but held on for a win in 46.54 seconds, her third win in that 10-minute span and fourth of the meet, as she won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.10 to open the day at the Laurel Sports Complex,

"Coming off of the 400 I do know that my legs are going to be a little tired, but just getting those last couple of hurdles in and getting over them — I just have to think to myself, 'Only a couple more. Do not fall this time,'" Chirrick said.

Chirrick added that she started triple jumping "about three weeks ago. ... It's a fun event and being able to progressively get better, it's cool having that."

Billings Senior's Torie Jamieson was the only other girl to break a meet record on Tuesday, doing so in the discus with a throw of 149-01.

As outstanding as Chirrick was on the girls side, the Bozeman Gallatin boys were equally impressive.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Bozeman Gallatin's Quinn Clark competes in the triple jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet in Laurel on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Quinn Clark won the long jump with a leap of 22-2½, the triple jump with a jump of 44-4½ and then cleared 6-6 in the high jump as he was the only competitor to clear 6-2.

Clark, a future University of Nebraska football player, wasn't the only Raptor to shine, as Nash Coley swept the hurdle races. Coley won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.35, then set a meet record in the 300 hurdles in 38.15.

Gallatin junior Jack Murray won both the shot put and discus, setting a new meet record in the discus with a throw of 187-08. The Raptors also set the meet mark in the 1,600 relay to close the day, finishing in 3:20.99.

Nathan Neil also left his mark on the Midland Roundtable Top 10, as the Bozeman senior won the 1,600-meter run in a record-breaking time of 4:11.38, essentially running uncontested for the entirety of the race.

Full results of the 2024 Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet can be found here. For highlights, see the video player above.