Seven records fall at 24th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet in Missoula

MISSOULA — The top high school track and field athletes in western Montana descended on MCPS Stadium on Tuesday for the 24th annual Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet. It was a marquee day in perfect conditions as athletes shined and stood out from the start.

PHOTOS: RUSS PILCHER TOP 10 TRACK AND FIELD MEET IN MISSOULA

The meet started out hot as records began falling left and right, with Kalispell Glacier's Ethan Anderson winning the 110 hurdles in a record time of 14.27 seconds. That broke the mark of 14.36 seconds that was set by Dillon's Treyton Anderson in 2022. Ethan Anderson was also the winner in the 300 hurdles.

Both 100 meter records fell as well, as two-time state champ Husdon Lembke of Missoula Sentinel won in 10.72 seconds to take the win, breaking the previous mark of 10.93 set by Dillon's Troy Andersen in 2017, while fellow reigning champ Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish also set a new meet best in 12.37 seconds which topped the time of 12.51 set by Whitefish's Amanda Foley in 2012.

Sentinel had a pair of records broken on the day as Quinn Newman won the boys 1,600 with a time of 4:15.43 which broke the time of Adam Peterman's 4:17.42 back in 2013.

Helena High's Logan Todorovich broke the girls long jump record at the meet with a leap of 18 feet, 10.5 inches, which breaks the mark set by Butte's Erika McLeod of 18-6.5 set back in 2014.

Whitefish's girls 400-relay team also set a new meet mark with a time of 48.89 seconds, which tops Helena's time of 48.93 set last year.

The other record to fall was the girls 1,600-relay as Corvallis broke their own record from 2013, as Olivia Lewis anchored them to a big win at 4:00.47, breaking their previous mark of 4:01.72.

Lewis also picked up a scorching win in the 300 hurdles on the day.

Helena High was paced by a big day all around starting with Aayden Simmons who picked up a victory in the high jump and was also victorious in the triple jump.

The Todorovich sisters were sharp as usual for the Bengals, as Madilyn won in the 200-meter dash, while Logan also picked up a win in the high jump. Hazel Bishop also won the 400 for the Bengals.

Sentinel's Ava Kellenberg took care of business in the triple jump for the Spartans while Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart was the winner in the 100 hurdles as well.

Out in the field, Glacier's Aiden Krause was the winner in the discus, while Hamilton's Tyson Bauder nearly went 200 feet in the javelin to pick up the win.

Ella Moodry of Butte Central picked up a victory in the javelin as well while Alexis Deming of Plains took home the win in the girls discus while Glacier's Kai Johnson was the winner in the girls shot put. Wyatt Miles of Corvallis was the winner in the boys shot put as well while Whitefish's Carson Krack won the boys long jump.

Luke Mest of Jefferson won the boys 3,200 while Polson's Morgan Delaney was the victor on the girls side.

In the pole vault, Missoula Loyola's Jake Jamieson and Missoula Hellgate's Landrie Anderson were the winners in that event.

In the 800, Bigfork's Jack Jensen and Hellgate's Sophia Miller were the winners in that event on Tuesday.

Malaki Simpson of Columbia Falls was the winner in the boys 200 and Flathead's William Hollensteiner was the winner in the boys 400 and Hellgate's Kaitlyn Skinner added a win in the girls 1,600.

Flathead also scored a sweep in the boys relay races on the day, while Whitefish's girls took home the 400-relay first place finish.

For full results and more, click here.

