SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 3

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Dec. 3. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Bainville 67, Brockton 37
Bridger 75, Reed Point-Rapelje 14
Broadus 53, Savage 21
Drummond 62, Alberton-Superior 25
East Helena 76, Deer Lodge 42
Froid-Medicine Lake 65, Westby-Grenora 28
Havre 52, Laurel 42
Jordan 47, Circle 44
Lustre Christian 78, Turner 33
Malta JV 52, Nashua 40
Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 21
Plentywood 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38
Richey-Lambert 53, Culbertson 42
Terry 81, Frazer 53
Victor 58, Two Eagle River 34
Wolf Point 55, Glasgow 44
High school girls basketball
Bridger 43, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
Culbertson 42, Richey-Lambert 23
East Helena 57, Deer Lodge 47
Havre 50, Laurel 47
Jordan 45, Circle 34
Malta JV 53, Nashua 33
Manhattan Christian 62, Lone Peak 25
Philipsburg 65, Noxon 22
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Plentywood 36
Savage 38, Broadus 37
Terry 49, Frazer 29
Turner 41, Lustre Christian 33
Victor 51, Two Eagle River 21
Westby-Grenora 56, Froid-Medicine Lake 38
Wolf Point 52, Glasgow 48