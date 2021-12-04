Manhattan Christian boys and girls basketball soars past Lone Peak

BIG SKY — The high school boys and girls basketball season began on Friday night as conference foes in 12C Manhattan Christian and Lone Peak faced off.

Manhattan Christian boys 86, Lone Peak 21

The Eagles boys started the game on a 29-0 run and never looked back in this one.

Logan Leep has a game-high 19 points for Manhattan Christian. Tebarek Hill and Ethan Venema both added 16 points.

Max Romney had a team-high 9 points for the Big Horns.

Manhattan Christian girls 62, Lone Peak 25

The Big Horns would not make a field goal until 3:38 left in the second quarter and that sums up the game as the Eagles dominated from start to finish.

Eagles' Ava Bellach had a game-high 28 points and six rebounds.

Carly Wilson finished with a team-high seven points for Lone Peak.