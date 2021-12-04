Havre boys knock off Laurel on the road, 52-42

LAUREL — Havre used a balanced attack to top Laurel, 52-42, in Friday night's season-opening boys basketball game.

The Blue Ponies were led by Caleb Spangler's 15 points but had several players chip in on the scoreboard, including freshman Jevin Jenkins, who finished with six.

Jenkins had a pair of big buckets early in the fourth quarter to stretch Havre's lead into a three-possession game, ultimately allowing them to hold off a Laurel comeback attempt.

"Freshman stepping out for the first time on a varsity floor, you can’t be any happier for the kid doing that. He’s a very big boy and he’s ready to go and we just enjoy having him around. He’s a big body that helps. We’re excited for the future with that kid, for sure," Havre head coach Walynn Burgess said.

Laurel will visit Glendive on Saturday, while Havre will take on Billings Central on Dec. 11.

As for Havre's long trip back home on Friday night?

"Five and a half hours on the road is way better after a win, I can tell you that much," Burgess said.