Havre girls win at home in a close battle against Laurel

HAVRE — Havre 50, Laurel 47

Defending state champions in girls Class A, the Havre Blue Ponies hosted the Laurel Locomotives Friday night in a thriller.

Although Head Coach Dustin Kraske lost a handful of all-conference of all-state and all-conference seniors last year, the team this year came out with some fire in their home-opener but not without some resistance.

Laurel led the whole first half as they they were led by the stellar playmaking and craftiness of Alyse Aby and lights out shooting from Emma Timms. However, Yelena Miller's inside presence for Havre kept them in the game as they trailed by only three at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, the Blue Ponies went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Laurel’s Kaitlyn Dantic would stop the bleeding though with a three-pointer as the Locomotives would enter the fourth quarter up two.

In the fourth quarter with a few minutes remaining, Havre’s Avery Carlson had a put back plus the foul to put them up one point. North Star transfer Jade Wendland would seal the win at the end with two free throws to give the defending Class A champions an opening night win.

Havre plays again Dec. 7 in Malta at 7:30 p.m. while Laurel will host Glendive Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

