State volleyball: Day 2 recap — Defending champs Gallatin, Billings Central and Circle return to title matches

BOZEMAN — Day 2 of the Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments came to a close with three reigning champions in prime position to defend their titles.

Gallatin (Class AA), Billings Central (A) and Circle (C) all won their undefeated semifinal matches on Thursday evening at Worthington Arena at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

With the tournament absence of four-time defending champion Huntley Project, Class B crowns a new champion this season. Townsend is in the driver’s seat by virtue of its semifinal win.

Semifinal victories mean those teams will have to be defeated twice in Friday’s championship round in the double-elimination format.

While the day was joyous for Gallatin, Billings Central, Townsend and Circle, it was the opposite for five other teams in each classification as 20 teams overall saw their seasons come to an end at some point during Thursday’s action.

All third-place matches begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with the championships to follow at noon. If an unbeaten team loses in the noon match, a second championship match will be played at 2 p.m.

