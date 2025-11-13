High School College More Sports Watch Now
State volleyball: Day 1 recap — Bozeman, Gallatin set for hometown showcase in undefeated semifinals

Bozeman volleyball
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Bozeman Hawks celebrate their win over Billings Senior in the second round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Bozeman volleyball
BOZEMAN — Eight teams — two from each classification — have guaranteed themselves a state volleyball tournament trophy as the first day of the 2025 all-class state tournaments came to its conclusion Wednesday night at Worthington Arena at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The undefeated semifinals are set for Thursday at 6 p.m., and each team participating in them will return home with some sort of hardware in hand.

Watch highlights of the second-round matches:

In Class AA, Gallatin and Bozeman will duke it out in an all-city undefeated semifinal. The two teams played 10 sets for last year’s title before Gallatin emerged victorious, and they’ve split their two meetings this season.

“It’s exciting, I mean, we’ve been (No.) 1 and 2 the whole year,” Gallatin coach Erika Gustavsen said. “Anytime you get to play them again, especially here, I think that’s a really exciting time.”

Defending Class A champion Billings Central takes on Frenchtown in a rematch of last year’s undefeated semifinal and championship. A win Thursday for the Rams, and they’re in the title match for the 10th straight year.

It’s tough to call any team from the dominant Southern B an upstart, but fourth seed Townsend upended two No. 1s on its way to the Class B undefeated semifinal. The Bulldogs will take on Southern B rival — and the No. 3 seed from the division — Jefferson for a berth in the championship match.

The Circle Wildcats are on schedule for a repeat in Class C, but, of course, they still have work to do. That starts with Thursday’s semifinal match against Belt.

Loser-out action begins at 10 a.m., with matches following every two hours until the 8 p.m. fourth-place matches. Five teams in each classification will be eliminated on Thursday.

Check our Day 1 live blog here: LIVE: Second-round matchups set at Montana all-class state volleyball tournaments

Complete pairings and results can be found here: 2025 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings

View our Day 1 photo gallery here: Photos: Day 1 of the 2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments

