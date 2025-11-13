BOZEMAN — Eight teams — two from each classification — have guaranteed themselves a state volleyball tournament trophy as the first day of the 2025 all-class state tournaments came to its conclusion Wednesday night at Worthington Arena at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The undefeated semifinals are set for Thursday at 6 p.m., and each team participating in them will return home with some sort of hardware in hand.

Watch highlights of the second-round matches:

State volleyball: Day 1 recap — Bozeman, Gallatin set for hometown showcase in undefeated semifinals

In Class AA, Gallatin and Bozeman will duke it out in an all-city undefeated semifinal. The two teams played 10 sets for last year’s title before Gallatin emerged victorious, and they’ve split their two meetings this season.

“It’s exciting, I mean, we’ve been (No.) 1 and 2 the whole year,” Gallatin coach Erika Gustavsen said. “Anytime you get to play them again, especially here, I think that’s a really exciting time.”

Defending Class A champion Billings Central takes on Frenchtown in a rematch of last year’s undefeated semifinal and championship. A win Thursday for the Rams, and they’re in the title match for the 10th straight year.

It’s tough to call any team from the dominant Southern B an upstart, but fourth seed Townsend upended two No. 1s on its way to the Class B undefeated semifinal. The Bulldogs will take on Southern B rival — and the No. 3 seed from the division — Jefferson for a berth in the championship match.

The Circle Wildcats are on schedule for a repeat in Class C, but, of course, they still have work to do. That starts with Thursday’s semifinal match against Belt.

Loser-out action begins at 10 a.m., with matches following every two hours until the 8 p.m. fourth-place matches. Five teams in each classification will be eliminated on Thursday.

