State B-C softball: Columbus-Park City-Absarokee starts tournament off with win

FLORENCE — Izzy Adams hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Stillwater co-op of Columbus-Park City-Absarokee the first win of the day at the State B-C softball tournament on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Ennis.

The tournament is being held at the Florence Softball Complex.

Megan Knack got the scoring started for Ennis with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Stillwater tied the game on a solo shot of its own courtesy of Makayla Harper in the bottom of the third.

"I was looking for a pitch that was in my strike zone," Harper said. "I knew that going up there that I needed to pull something out for my team. In that sense, I found the pitch that I liked and I hit one right where I wanted it."

From there, it was a defensive battle and pitching duel between Ennis' Addison Retherford and Stillwater's Hannah Kimble. After Stillwater took the lead on Adams' single, Ennis got two key outs to prevent any further damage.

However, Stillwater ended the game on a game-winning double play to advance to the next round.

"It feels good (to get the win) because I know my team has a lot more potential than what we showed today," Harper said. "People are going to underestimate us by seeing what we did tonight and it's just going to show that we have a lot of potential and can prove ourselves throughout the tournament.

"We got that first step done and now we have several more steps to accomplish."

Stillwater will take on the winner of Mission-Arlee-Charlo and Huntley Project in the next round on Friday at 10 a.m. Ennis will take on the loser of that game at 10 a.m. in a loser-out contest.