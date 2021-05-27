Photos: State B-C softball Day 1

Share Facebook

MAC's Katelyn Young tags out Huntley Project's Macy Rose at the plate during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

The Mission-Arlee-Charlo softball team huddles up in between innings during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Emily White scores a run against MAC during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC's Hayleigh Smith catches a fly ball in center field during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Camden Susott hits the ball during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC's Izzy Evans throws to first base during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Payton Cantu throws to first base during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC's Hayleigh Smith throws from center field during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC's Izzy Evans hits a game-winning grand slam against Huntley Project during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC's Izzy Evans celebrates after hitting a game-winning grand slam against Huntley Project during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC players celebrate with Izzy Evans (4) after Evans hit a game-winning grand slam against Huntley Project during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Camden Susott pitches during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Lily Zimmer chases down MAC's Izzy Evans for the tag during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

MAC's Liev Smith pitches during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater players celebrate after beating Ennis during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ennis players huddle up during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater's Sawyer Wiggs listens to her first base coach during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ennis' Addison Retherford pitches during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater's Hannah Kimble pitches during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ennis' Payton Mallett throws to first base during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater's Makayla Harper (8) high-fives pitcher Hannah Kimble (15) during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater's Makayla Harper gets hit by a pitch during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ennis' Paxton Fortner runs to second base during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater's Makayle Harper smiles after touching home plate after a home run during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ennis' Jenna Snider catches a fly ball during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Stillwater's Sammie Howell slides home safely during the first round of the State B-C softball tournament in Florence on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

