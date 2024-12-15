Tommy Mellott, Montana State cherishing every moment as magical season continues with win over Idaho

BOZEMAN — No. 1-seeded Montana State met No. 8-seeded Idaho on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs, and the Bobcats dominated in a 52-19 win. It was MSU's second big win against Idaho this season.

With running backs Julius Davis and Scottre Humphrey both ruled out, redshirt freshman Adam Jones stepped up once again with a major load. He delivered four touchdowns in the win.

Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players break down Montana State's 52-19 quarterfinal win against Idaho

Jones’ relentless effort to find the end zone propelled his team into the FCS semifinals and gave him the program's freshman rushing and touchdown record for a single season.

"Anytime you can get in the end zone, it’s awesome," Jones said. "Especially being at Bobcat Stadium, scoring a touchdown, there’s no better feeling than that. But, I think that record is kind of just, speaks to this team, speaks to the offense as a whole. I think having Tommy (Mellott) as my quarterback helps me out a lot, in terms of running the ball, so I think that record is a product of a bunch of dudes other than me."

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports

Mellott threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns, coupled with 131 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown of his own. His most critical attribute last night was his ability to convert on third down. The Bobcats went 11 for 15, while the Vandals went 2 for 10.

"You know, 11 for 15 is really good," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said. "I think about some of those plays, probably Tommy in particular, in those longer-yard situations early, those are significant plays that he made."

"Ultimately, I think that made the difference (Friday), was our third-down (conversions)," Mellott said. "So, I think that’s just a testament to our coaching staff giving us great opportunities to, you know, be successful and guys going out there and executing."

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs in a touchdown against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

Despite the game being tied at the end of the first quarter, Montana State settled in and scored a combined 38 points between the second and third while holding Idaho to only a field goal during that time.

Two back-to-back plays were key for MSU in stretching its lead. The Bobcats converted touchdowns after a failed onside kick by the Vandals, which gave MSU prime field position. That was followed by a fumble recovery from Brody Grebe.

"The middle eight (minutes are) extremely important, and that was the differentiator (Friday), for sure," Mellott said. "With the two-minute drill and the score right before that, that makes such a big difference and just takes the life out of them. So, to finish off the (second) quarter with that, we felt a lot of momentum go our way."

Now, the Bobcats head to the semifinals for their fourth appearance in five seasons, and Vigen’s third as the head coach — something earned, but now expected, for this program.

"You know, I think in ‘21, when we made the semifinals and advanced, I think we set a new expectation of where we want to be in this program," Vigen explained. "So, you’re not guaranteed that just because you want it, but I think this is our expectation that we’re playing deep into the season. We’re creating opportunities to play in big games, and that’s where we’re at right now."

Mellott these past two playoff games has showed more emotion than ever in his career, something also noted by his teammates. He attributed it to the stakes of this final run for him, alongside his 23 senior teammates.

"Playoff games are sweet now as a senior," Mellott said. "You know, you’re not guaranteed anything more than that moment right then. So, you know, to not celebrate, to not enjoy the moment, the summation of four-and-a-half years in college for work and see an outcome, you have to enjoy it, and you have to cherish it."

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports

Montana State will face No. 4-seeded South Dakota in the semifinals at Bobcat Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.