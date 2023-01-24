Grace Lawrence joined KBZK as a Sports Reporter in January 2023. She relocated from Dallas, Texas, after graduating from Southern Methodist University in December 2022 with her bachelor’s degree in Journalism.

She worked for SMU’s campus station as the Senior Executive Producer and Anchor of their weekly sports show and football pregame show. She also produced features on athletes across SMU for the American Athletic Conference used for ESPN’s digital platforms. She interned with Turner Sports in the Summer of 2022 on their NHL, MLB and NBA properties; and Fox Sports on Skip and Shannon: UNDISPUTED in the Fall of 2022.