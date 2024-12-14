Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players break down Montana State's 52-19 quarterfinal win against Idaho

BOZEMAN — This is the postgame press conference from top-seeded Montana State following its 52-19 win over No. 8-seeded Idaho in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 14-0 and moved into the semifinal round next week. They will host either No. 4-seeded South Dakota or No. 5-seed UC Davis.

Head coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Tommy Mellott and running back Adam Jones spoke to the media following the victory over Idaho. To watch, see the video player above.

