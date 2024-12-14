Photos: No. 1 Montana State overpowers No. 8 Idaho in FCS playoffs

Share Facebook

Mark Fellows of Choteau (right) hands the Montana flag to Brody Grebe. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Elisha Cummings (20) is upended by an MSU defender. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Idaho quarterback Jack Layne (2). TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Adam Jones (right) goes over a play with MSU running backs coach Sam Mix. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott (4) looks for room to run. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU coaches call signals from the sidelines. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU mascot Champ poses with fans. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Idaho quarterback Jack Layne (2) throws the football. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU running back Adam Jones (28) fights for extra yards. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU running back Adam Jones (23) fights for extra yards. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott looks for an open receiver. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Idaho receiver Mark Hamper (15) hauls in a pass. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Taco Dowler (14) finds some room on a punt return. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Fans celebrate an MSU score. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (2) celebrates after an MSU touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU tight end Rylan Schlepp (88) hauls in a touchdown over a defender. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott breaks of a long run. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State marching band member Seth Norby sings the national anthem. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State assistant quarterbacks coach Sean Chambers. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU captain Rylan Ortt stands during the coin toss. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The Montana State football team takes the field. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs in a touchdown against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Tom Wylie / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott carries the ball against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Tom Wylie / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Colson Coon (28) shakes a defender. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State tight end Ryan Lonergan (87) looks for extra yards on a reception. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws a pass against Montana State. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Bobcat cheerleaders during a timeout. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen congratulates players as they exit the field following a successful stop. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Idaho lineman Ayden Knapik looks to run after a reception. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott kneels in prayer after the game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Idaho head coach Jason Eck congratulates Montana State players after the game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

