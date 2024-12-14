Photos: No. 1 Montana State overpowers No. 8 Idaho in FCS playoffs
Photos from the FCS quarterfinal game between Montana State and Idaho
Mark Fellows of Choteau (right) hands the Montana flag to Brody Grebe.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Mark Fellows of Choteau (right) hands the Montana flag to Brody Grebe.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Elisha Cummings (20) is upended by an MSU defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Idaho quarterback Jack Layne (2).Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Adam Jones (right) goes over a play with MSU running backs coach Sam Mix.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott (4) looks for room to run.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU coaches call signals from the sidelines.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU mascot Champ poses with fans.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Idaho quarterback Jack Layne (2) throws the football.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU running back Adam Jones (28) fights for extra yards.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU running back Adam Jones (23) fights for extra yards.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott looks for an open receiver.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Idaho receiver Mark Hamper (15) hauls in a pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) finds some room on a punt return.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Fans celebrate an MSU score.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (2) celebrates after an MSU touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU tight end Rylan Schlepp (88) hauls in a touchdown over a defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott breaks of a long run.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) finds some room on a punt return.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State marching band member Seth Norby sings the national anthem.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State assistant quarterbacks coach Sean Chambers.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports MSU captain Rylan Ortt stands during the coin toss.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State head coach Brent VigenPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs in a touchdown against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.Photo by: Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott carries the ball against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.Photo by: Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Montana State running back Colson Coon (28) shakes a defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State tight end Ryan Lonergan (87) looks for extra yards on a reception.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State head coach Brent Vigen.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws a pass against Montana State.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Bobcat cheerleaders during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State head coach Brent Vigen congratulates players as they exit the field following a successful stop.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Idaho lineman Ayden Knapik looks to run after a reception.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tommy Mellott kneels in prayer after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Idaho head coach Jason Eck congratulates Montana State players after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports