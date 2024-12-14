Watch Now
Photos: No. 1 Montana State overpowers No. 8 Idaho in FCS playoffs

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal game between Montana State and Idaho

Mark Fellows of Choteau (right) hands the Montana flag to Brody Grebe.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Mark Fellows of Choteau (right) hands the Montana flag to Brody Grebe.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Elisha Cummings (20) is upended by an MSU defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne (2).TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Adam Jones (right) goes over a play with MSU running backs coach Sam Mix.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott (4) looks for room to run.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU coaches call signals from the sidelines.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU mascot Champ poses with fans.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne (2) throws the football.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU running back Adam Jones (28) fights for extra yards.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU running back Adam Jones (23) fights for extra yards.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott looks for an open receiver.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Idaho receiver Mark Hamper (15) hauls in a pass.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Taco Dowler (14) finds some room on a punt return.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fans celebrate an MSU score.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (2) celebrates after an MSU touchdown.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU tight end Rylan Schlepp (88) hauls in a touchdown over a defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott breaks of a long run.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Taco Dowler (14) finds some room on a punt return.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State marching band member Seth Norby sings the national anthem.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State assistant quarterbacks coach Sean Chambers.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU captain Rylan Ortt stands during the coin toss.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The Montana State football team takes the field.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State head coach Brent VigenTOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs in a touchdown against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.Tom Wylie / MTN Sports
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott carries the ball against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.Tom Wylie / MTN Sports
Montana State running back Colson Coon (28) shakes a defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State tight end Ryan Lonergan (87) looks for extra yards on a reception.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State wide receiver Taco Dowler (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Idaho quarterback Jack Layne throws a pass against Montana State.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Bobcat cheerleaders during a timeout.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen congratulates players as they exit the field following a successful stop.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Idaho lineman Ayden Knapik looks to run after a reception.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tommy Mellott kneels in prayer after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Idaho head coach Jason Eck congratulates Montana State players after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
