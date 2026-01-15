RB Adam Jones, more key players to stay at Montana State as portal nears closure

BOZEMAN — As the NCAA transfer portal nears its closure, more key contributors to Montana State's 2025 FCS championship victory have announced they will return to the team for next season.

On Thursday, standout running back Adam Jones and defensive backs Takhari Carr and Taki Uluilakepa posted to social media that they are coming back to the Bobcats. That came after starting offensive linemen Titan Fleischmann and Burke Mastel and defensive back Bryant Meredith did the same earlier in the week.

There’s no place like home. pic.twitter.com/m2JMiRntgh — Adam Jones (@AJonessy) January 15, 2026

"There's no place like home," Jones posted.

In 16 games in 2025, Jones rushed for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns, and added 301 receiving yards and two more touchdowns through the air. A Missoula Sentinel alum, Jones scored at least one touchdown in 13 games. Jones rushed for 398 yards and scored six total touchdowns in four playoff games.

Jones, who will be a junior in 2026, was the preseason Big Sky offensive MVP and finished as an honorable mention all-conference selection.

Carr indicated via social media Thursday morning that he will return to the team for his final season. Carr has been with the program since 2022. He finished 2025 with 30 total tackles and two fumble recoveries, and intercepted his only pass against Weber State on Nov. 8.

Fleischmann, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior-to-be, was named first-team All-Big Sky following as a guard the 2025 regular season. The Pocatello, Idaho, native also garnered multiple All-America selections.

Mastel, a 6-4, 315-pound guard out of Red Lodge, will be also be a senior in 2026. He missed time early this past season due to injury but returned to earn honorable mention All-Big Sky honors.

Meredith had 55 total tackles with an interception and a forced fumble for the Bobcats as a sophomore in 2025. A product of Concord, Calif., he appeared in all 16 games for MSU.

Uluilakepa, who'll be a junior, appeared in nine games last season making 21 total tackles.

Other key Bobcats to previously announce their intention to return include quarterback Justin Lamson, wide receiver Taco Dowler and safety Caden Dowler.

Players who are in the transfer portal or have already transferred to other programs from MSU include quarterback Chance Wilson, tight end Hunter Provience, defensive backs Ifeanyi Ohalete and Jackson Harmon, cornerbacks Seth Johnson, Jhase McMillan and Carson Williams, receivers Jacob Trimble and Javonte King, offensive lineman Cedric Jefferson and defensive end Major Thornhill.

The NCAA transfer portal window opened on Jan. 2 and closes Friday.

