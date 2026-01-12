Title-winning Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson announces, "I'm back"

BOZEMAN — Quarterback Justin Lamson announced Monday he is staying at Montana State for the 2026 season.

In a video post on social media, Lamson indicated he will return to the Bobcats for his senior year, putting to rest any thoughts that he might transfer after leading MSU to victory in the FCS national championship game last Monday.

The video recaps highlights of Lamson's 2025 season, and in one scene the name on the back of his jersey is edited to read, "I'm back."

Lamson's announcement comes two days after his top receiving target, Taco Dowler, shared a social media post to say he too is returning to the Bobcats for the 2026 season.

Lamson joined the Montana State program last March from Stanford. He initially intended to transfer to Bowling Green but matriculated to the Bobcats instead. From Eldorado Hills, Calif., Lamson began his college career at Syracuse.

In 2025, Lamson replaced legendary quarterback Tommy Mellott and the Bobcats didn't miss a beat. Lamson threw for 3,172 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw for 280 yards and accounted for four touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — in MSU's 35-34 overtime victory in the FCS title game against Illinois State.

Lamson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Dowler on fourth down tied the game in overtime, and Myles Sansted's point-after kick sealed the Bobcats' first national championship since 1984. Lamson also threw an 87-yard TD pass to Dowler on a third-and-20 play in the fourth quarter of a playoff semifinal game against Montana on Dec. 20. The Bobcats went on to win that game 48-23.

Lamson's announcement comes in the wake of several transfer-portal defections from Montana State, which most recently included sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson, sophomore tight end Hunter Provience and junior defensive back Ifeanyi Ohalete. The Cats had previously lost seven players to the portal: redshirt freshman cornerbacks Seth Johnson, Jhase McMillan and Carson Williams, receivers Jacob Trimble and Javonte King, offensive lineman Cedric Jefferson and defensive end Major Thornhill.

