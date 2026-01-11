Montana State loses a few more to portal – but Taco Dowler not going anywhere

BOZEMAN — Montana State saw a few more players hit the NCAA transfer portal this week, but one key contributor and fan favorite made clear he is remaining with the Bobcats.

Star wide receiver Taco Dowler announced on social media on Saturday that he will return to MSU for his final season of eligibility in 2026.

Dowler has been a crucial piece to the Bobcats' offensive puzzle over the course of the past two seasons. He scored two touchdowns in the Bobcats' 35-34 victory over Illinois State in the FCS national championship game this past Monday, including the game-tying TD catch from quarterback Justin Lamson in overtime that led to MSU's first title in 41 years.

📍 Staying Home in the 406



Make sure to sign up and register for my annual Youth Camps with the link below:https://t.co/ZFp1AkJfzJ



(Linktree with direct registration is also in my bio)https://t.co/n1cprMQ2yn



All media/interview inquiries:@EmeraldLegacyMg pic.twitter.com/Kxtj85aoXC — Taco Dowler (@DowlerTaco) January 11, 2026

"I appreciate all you guys. Go Cats. Let's get another one," Dowler said in a video post, while also promoting his offseason youth football camps.

It was another banner season for Dowler. The Billings West High School alum caught 77 passes for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns. His 87-yard touchdown catch from Lamson on a third-and-20 play helped the Bobcats beat rival Montana 48-23 in the FCS semifinals in Bozeman on Dec. 20.

Dowler also carried the ball 15 times for 124 yards.

In 2024, Dowler had 30 receptions for 397 yards and seven touchdowns.

The most recent portal defections for Montana State include sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson, sophomore tight end Hunter Provience and junior defensive back Ifeanyi Ohalete.

Wilson appeared in two games during the 2025 season, completing two passes for 22 yards. Wilson, from Owasso, Okla., has announced he has transferred to Southeast Missouri.

Provience caught 11 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown this past season. He has committed to N.C. State. Ohalete appeared in two games, making one solo tackle.

Montana State previously lost seven players to the portal: redshirt freshman cornerbacks Seth Johnson, Jhase McMillan and Carson Williams, receivers Jacob Trimble and Javonte King, offensive lineman Cedric Jefferson and defensive end Major Thornhill.

McMillan, who blocked a late field goal against Illinois State to help fuel the Bobcats' championship victory, has transferred to UCLA.

Also, assistant wide receivers coach Sean Chambers, a former quarterback with the Bobcats, has left Montana State to join the staff at Iowa State under new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

