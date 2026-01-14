Like his brother, Big Sky defensive MVP Caden Dowler sticking with Montana State

BOZEMAN — Montana State safety Caden Dowler is sticking with Montana State.

Three days after his twin brother, wide receiver Taco Dowler, announced that he would return for the Bobcats for his final season of eligibility, Caden Dowler confirmed via social media that he will also be back in an MSU uniform in 2026.

"Nowhere else I'd rather be," Dowler shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

A Billings West graduate, Dowler was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year in 2025 on the way to helping Montana State win its first national title in 41 years.

Dowler placed second on the team with 91 total tackles (62 solo) and led the league with six interceptions, all coming during a five-game stretch between Nov. 8 and Dec. 12. He returned interceptions for touchdowns in games against UC Davis on Nov. 15 and against Montana on Nov. 22.

On Monday, quarterback Justin Lamson also announced he was returning to Montana State for 2026.

The NCAA transfer portal window is open from Jan. 2-16. The Bobcats' portal announcements to date are sophomore quarterback Chance Wilson, sophomore tight end Hunter Provience, junior defensive back Ifeanyi Ohalete, redshirt freshman cornerbacks Seth Johnson, Jhase McMillan and Carson Williams, senior defensive back Jackson Harmon, receivers Jacob Trimble and Javonte King, offensive lineman Cedric Jefferson and defensive end Major Thornhill.

