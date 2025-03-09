Montana State women hammer Northern Colorado, cruise into Big Sky semifinals

BOISE, Idaho — The cardinal rule to beating Montana State this season? Don’t turn the ball over.

Easier said than done, obviously. Northern Colorado was the latest to fall victim to MSU's pressure Sunday at the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

The Bobcats, who rank No. 1 in Division I in steals per game and No. 5 in forced turnovers per game, scored 37 points off 26 UNC giveaways in a 92-60 quarterfinal victory.

With a quick start, top-seeded Montana State (28-3) advanced to the tournament semifinals where it will face either Weber State or Idaho State on Tuesday at noon.

"We're so excited for our team," said MSU freshman Taylee Chirrick, who again helped lead the defensive charge. "To get a fast start just makes us want to continue that and keep it rolling, because it makes it super fun."

A 3-pointer by Natalie Picton at the 3:48 mark of the first quarter put the Bobcats ahead 19-0 and MSU was well on its way.

Northern Colorado scored its first points on a free throw by Aniah Hall at 3:11 of the first, and the Bears’ first field goal didn't come until London Gamble converted a layup at the 2:02 mark.

MSU led 29-7 at the end of the first after Big Sky MVP Esmeralda Morales beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer, a hole far too great for the Bears to climb out of.

"We just didn't value the basketball and it got out of control pretty quickly," Northern Colorado coach Kristen Mattio said.

Still, the Bears crawled within 11 points at 36-25 on a 3 by Gamble midway through the second as the Cats got a little too sloppy with the ball. But Montana State stabilized and went into halftime with a 20-point advantage, 48-28.

MSU’s lead grew to as much as 37 points in the second half, and the Bobcats mitigated 24 turnovers of their own by proving again to be too fast and too efficient for an opponent.

The Cats put five players in double figures, led by Katelynn Martin’s 16 points. Picton and Taylor Janssen each had 14.

Chirrick added 12 points and seven steals. Morales finished with 10 points and seven assists. The Bobcats shot a sizzling 64% from the field.

Northern Colorado, which topped Portland State 53-50 in the first round on Saturday, exits the tournament with a 14-17 overall record. The Bears last won the Big Sky tourney in 2018.

The Bobcats are seeking their first tournament championship since 2022 and are chasing the fourth tourney crown in program history. MSU’s 28 wins are an extension of its single-season school record.

"I'm really proud of how we came out start to finish," said Montana State coach Tricia Binford. "Our energy, our defense ... this team does not (care) who we're rotating.

"Everybody has been ready to give us a huge impact. We had five kids in double digits. Just really proud of this group. We came ready to go today."

