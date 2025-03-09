Photos: Montana State women defeat Northern Colorado at Big Sky Conference tournament
Photos from Montana State's win over Northern Colorado in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament.
Montana State forward Ella Johnson (5) goes up for a rebound against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Isobel Bunyan (15) plays defense against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Marah Dykstra (32) looks for room against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Marah Dykstra (32) goes up for a shot against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Natalie Picton (2) goes in for a layup against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Lexi Deden (21) is fouled against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick (44) goes in for a layup against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick (44) plays defense against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick (44) looks for room against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick (44) throws a pass against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Lexi Deden (21) looks for room against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Lexi Deden (21) puts up a shot against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick (44) goes up for a layup against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Natalie Picton shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Taylor Janssen (center) fights for a rebound against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales looks for room against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Ella Johnson (5) goes up for a layup against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales (12) looks for space against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Taylor Janssen shoots a 3-pointer against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Natalie Picton (top) battles for a loose ball against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales (12) dribbles against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Natalie Picton (2) throws a pass against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Taylee Chirrick goes to the basket Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State guard Katelynn Martin goes up for a layup against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State forward Addison Harris (33) follows through on a shot against Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports