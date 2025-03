BOISE, Idaho — Top-seeded Montana State forced 26 turnovers Sunday and rolled to a 92-60 quarterfinal victory over Northern Colorado in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

Head coach Tricia Binford, freshman Taylee Chirrick and senior Katelynn Martin joined the postgame press conference to discuss the victory. To watch, see the video wheel above.