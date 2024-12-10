Whitefish native Fynn Ridgeway announces transfer to Montana from Minnesota State Moorhead

MISSOULA — The transfer portal opened Monday and the Montana Grizzlies have gotten to work, and their first known addition is a Treasure State native returning home.

Whitefish native Fynn Ridgeway announced via social media his commitment to join the Grizzlies on Tuesday afternoon. Ridgeway, a 2023 graduate of Whitefish High School, spent the last two seasons at NCAA Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead.

"All Glory to God. Let's get to work," Ridgeway wrote on social media with a photo of the Griz logo.

Ridgeway, an all-state quarterback and cornerback for the Bulldogs in high school, played running back for the Dragons in his two seasons there. Ridgeway redshirted in 2023 and played in three games where he rushed for 93 total yards and one touchdown.

For a pass-heavy offense in 2024, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Ridgeway was MSUM's leading rusher through 11 games. He carried the ball 59 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 207 yards and two more scores.

At Whitefish, Ridgeway threw for 6,213 passing yards and ran for 1,915 in his career while scoring 86 career touchdowns with the Bulldogs.

In his senior year in the fall of 2022, he threw for 1,866 yards and 16 scores and ran for another 1,308 yards and 18 touchdowns. For his efforts, Ridgeway competed in the 2023 Montana East-West Shrine Game for the West.

Ridgeway transfers to UM with three years of eligibility remaining. He's the first known transfer in for the Griz in this latest cycle.

Four players are known to have entered the portal from the Grizzlies including a pair of starters in quarterback Logan Fife and cornerback Ronald Jackson. Also entering the portal are sophomore linebacker Cooper Walton and freshman defensive end Tyson Simmons.

