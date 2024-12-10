Montana starting CB Ronald Jackson entering NCAA transfer portal

MISSOULA — Ronald Jackson, who started 14 games at cornerback for Montana in 2024, announced on Tuesday his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal and explore other options for his final year of eligibility.

Jackson spent two seasons at Montana after transferring from FBS Akron. The Detroit, Mich., native made 57 tackles this past season with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He intercepted one pass and had four passes defended in 2023.

Thank You Missoula



1 Year Of Eligibility Remaining ‼️ pic.twitter.com/h2zsLbbxRH — RonnJackk (@RJRonaldJackson) December 10, 2024

In a social media post, Jackson thanked UM coaches and fans "for giving me this great experience and opportunity to continue to play the sport that I love."

Jackson is the third Grizzly player to so far announce his intention to enter the portal database.

Quarterback Logan Fife on Sunday indicated that he would transfer. Sophomore linebacker Cooper Walton of Johnstown, Colo., made his announcement on Tuesday.

