Shrine Game to serve as Treasure State sendoff for Whitefish's Fynn Ridgeway

BUTTE — The 76th Montana East-West Shrine game is taking place Saturday at Naranche Stadium in Butte, and Fynn Ridgeway from Whitefish High School is one player participating in the game.

"It means a lot to be here right now," said Ridgeway, a quarterback and defensive back. "Like I said it’s just fun to be a part of this game and be with all the guys, I think that’s the coolest thing, just hanging around with all the guys from around the state, it’s pretty special."

Although football is the sport of Ridgeway’s future, he also played basketball and baseball throughout his four years at Whitefish.

"It was awesome, you know Whitefish is a pretty passionate school, we root on all of our sports teams and it’s pretty special there," said Ridgeway with a smile. "So playing in all three seasons, especially this past baseball season in the spring, it was pretty special, it was pretty awesome."

After his career at Whitefish was capped off with being named the school's 2023 male athlete of the year, Ridgeway is preparing for the next step in his life; playing quarterback for NCAA Division II Minnesota State Moorhead.

"It's going to be awesome," said the future Dragon. "You know the relationships that I already have with the coaches are pretty special. And going out of state, I mean it’ll be interesting, but I’m glad I’m one of the only kids going out of state and just taking my own path."

But before he heads off to Minnesota, Ridgeway has his mind set on being at the Shrine Game.

"Build connections with all the players, that’s already been a positive. I think it's just getting connections and building relationships with all the guys, it’s been awesome," said Ridgeway. "And beating the East, that’s No. 1 for sure."

