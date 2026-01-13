Transfer roundup: Thompson Falls native, Boise State transfer DL Hayden Hanks signs with Montana

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have been hitting the transfer portal hard and are bringing home a local product to suit back up in the 406.

Thompson Falls native Hayden Hanks announced his commitment to the Grizzlies on Monday afternoon. UM also officially announced his signing as the winter semester is set to begin later this week.

Hanks, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle, spent the previous two seasons at Boise State but medically retired this fall after an injury in fall camp. He redshirted in 2024.

Hanks entered the portal and announced an offer from Montana on Jan. 2.

Per a social media post in late December, Hanks addressed his medical retirement.

"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and patience, I'm grateful to say that I've been medically cleared to return to football," he wrote. "After previously medically retiring, this journey has tested me in ways I never expected, but it also reminded me how much I love this game and why I started playing in the first place."

Hanks added that he has four years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit coming out of Thompson Falls as a Class of 2024 graduate, Hanks helped the Blue Hawks to the 2021 8-Man state championship. As a senior in high school, Hanks recorded 62 total tackles, including 13 for loss and nine sacks. He was a three-time all-state honoree.

Hanks' commitment comes as UM starting defensive tackle Jareb Ramos announced he entered the transfer portal on Jan. 8.

So far Hanks, Carroll College safety Braeden Orlandi, Central Washington defensive lineman Tyler King and St. Thomas tight end Mariano Birdno are the four transfer commitments that UM has officially announced. King, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman, was named a NCAA Division II All-American in 2025 after posing 47 total tackles, 17 for loss and 13 sacks to go with two forced fumbles.

Birdno appeared in 12 career games over two seasons with St. Thomas and caught seven passes for 104 yards and one score. He appeared in just four games in 2025.

There are 11 other players who have posted commitments to Montana via social media as of Monday afternoon which include: Louisville all-purpose player Shaun Boykins Jr., UNLV offensive lineman Dyllan Drummond, San Diego State linebacker Tanner Williams and safety Hunter Haines, Georgetown linebacker Nai Mose, Bowling Green linebacker Justin Eklund, North Texas cornerback Gabe Stroud, San Diego offensive lineman Oscar Weigel, Central Washington kicker and punter Wyatt Redding, Fort Lewis long snapper Jace Eastlick and Arizona State safety Adama Fall.

The Grizzlies also recently lost offensive lineman Jose Balver-Mendoza and defensive back Terahiti Wolfe to the portal.

