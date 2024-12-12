Taking a look at Montana's 2024 season and biggest offseason questions ahead

MISSOULA — The 2024 season is officially in the books for the Montana Grizzlies. It's a season where expectations were through the roof coming off of last year's run to the FCS national championship game, and ends in disappointment with a second-round exit and lots of questions heading into the offseason.

The season in 2024 felt like a mirrored image of 2022 for the Griz, as the preseason favorites to win the Big Sky Conference and ranked No. 3 in the country, but a year that ends early at 9-5.

There were plenty of head-scratching and roller-coaster moments all year for Montana. The Griz possessed one of the top offenses in the country to start Big Sky play but fell off completely by the end of the season. UM never figured out a system that made sense as it split quarterback reps between Logan Fife and Keali'i Ah Yat, which seemed to be the root of a lot of issues.

After struggling in a big way early, the UM defense found improvement down the stretch run of the season but couldn't overcome the offense's inability to put points up as their playmakers were seldom used.

Bad losses to North Dakota and Weber State that aged poorly defined the early season. Then, when lined up against some of the best teams in the FCS this year like UC Davis, Montana State and South Dakota State — all of which are top five seeds in the playoffs — those issues were glaring and showed the Griz have a long way to go.

UM will bid goodbye to at least 26 players, including a number of impact talents who helped the program win, especially in 2023.

"I hope we're remembered as just a bunch of hard-fought kids," UM senior cornerback Trevin Gradney said. "Love the game, love to compete, love each other. I think we did a good job exemplifying that. I wouldn't trade it for the world. These guys mean the world to me. I love every single one of these guys on this team and the coaches as well. It's been a hell of a ride."

"It's been awesome," UM senior wide receiver Keelan White added. "Coming here as a walk-on, I had no idea, anything about this place, and just very appreciative that I was taken in with open arms and treated like family. It's just been special to be a part of this program."

It could be an eventful offseason for Montana.

The biggest questions going forward surround if any coaching changes will be made after falling short, and with the transfer portal now officially open, who else will depart from the program as two starters have already entered in Fife and cornerback Ronald Jackson.

After hitting on very few transfers this year, the Griz will be focused on having better luck in the portal when bringing players in this cycle.

Plus, the development and hitting on recruiting new players who will look to fit into the program is key, as the Griz have already signed their early high school class with 16 signees.

But it all stems back to finding or developing someone at the quarterback position, and filling a number of glaring holes on both sides of the ball with departures.

The clock starts now for Montana with all roads leading to next year's opener against Central Washington on Sept. 6.

"There's a disparity in backgrounds and time here in the program, but the one thing that's consistent is how much they care about the Montana Grizzlies and playing for Montana," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said about his senior class. "I think the vast majority genuinely would believe that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the back. And, you know, we love our guys. They play hard for Montana, and they care about winning and losing a lot."

