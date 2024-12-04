Montana Grizzlies sign 16 players in early signing period, including four from Montana

MISSOULA — The holiday season arrives early every year for college football fans with the early signing period for Division I football. This year, it came even earlier with the first day on Wednesday.

And for the Montana Grizzlies, their Class of 2025 is beginning to officially take shape.

The Grizzlies made their focus obvious with Wednesday's early signings, as Montana brought in 16 recruits, five of whom are offensive linemen.

That includes Missoula Big Sky's Ezra Meyer staying in town to play for the hometown Griz.

Here's the overall breakdown of the class:



OL - 5

DB - 4

DL - 2

LB - 2

RB - 1

TE - 1

WR - 1

The state of Washington was a fruitful recruiting ground for the Griz in this latest cycle as nine of the signees hail from there.

The Treasure State saw four in-state signees in the class, and to round out the group, Montana picked up commitments from one player each from Texas, Iowa and Hawaii.

Other in-state recruits joining Meyer include Kalispell Glacier wide receiver Bridger Smith, who helped lead the Wolfpack to the Class AA state title game the past two seasons.

The Griz also got a signing from Class B standout Chase Cook of Red Lodge at running back, and they also added some talent from the 8-Man level in Culbertson's Bridger Salvevold at linebacker to round it out.

Noticeably, Helena Capital standout Merek Mihelish, who led the Bruins to the Class AA state title this fall and had verbally committed to Montana this past summer, did not sign on Wednesday. Huntington Beach, California running back Julius Gillick also tweeted out his de-commitment from Montana as well. Gillick verbally committed to UM over the summer.

More signings and transfers are to be expected throughout the upcoming offseason as Montana finalizes its roster for the fall of 2025.

The following is a breakdown and bios from each signee from Wednesday from Montana Athletics and gogriz.com.

1: Brady Beaner / S / 6-0 / 185 / Anacortes, Wash. / Anacortes HS

High School: A three-sport standout at Anacortes High as a four-time letterman in football, a three-time letterman in track, and a two-time letterman in basketball as of fall semester in senior year… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Also rated as the No. 9 prospect in Washington… Helped the Seahawks to a 2-A state football championship in 2023 and consecutive NW Conference football championships in '23 and '24… Also helped lead Anacortes to a NW Conference basketball title in 2022… Earned 1st team All-NW Conference honors on both sides of the ball in 2024… Named 1st team all-state and 1st team All-NW Conference as both a DB and receiver in 2023… Earned all-conference DB honors in 2022… In total was a 2x All-State pick and a five-time all-conference honoree… Named a team captain as a senior in 2024… Played both ways in multiple positions as a senior, accounting for over 700 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, and 400 receiving yards on offense… Defensively, put in 43 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions… Clocked in a 10.7 100 meter dash… Also had offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Air Force, and Army… Prep coach was Justin Portz.

Personal: Parents are Shaun and Josh Beaner of Anacortes… Mom Shaun played basketball at Big Bend Community College… Plans to major in Business… Brother Brock is also a Grizzly signee

2: Brock Beaner / S / 6-0 / 195 / Anacortes, Wash. / Anacortes HS

High School: A three-sport standout at Anacortes High as a four-time letterman in football, a three-time letterman in track, and a two-time letterman in basketball as of fall semester in senior year… Rated as a three star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 14 prospect in Washington… Helped the Seahawks to a 2-A state football championship in 2023 and consecutive NW Conference football championships in '23 and '24… Also helped lead Anacortes to a NW Conference basketball title in 2022… Was named the state Player of the Year in 2024 and earned first-team all-state honors on both sides of the ball three-straight years… Logged 50 tackles and 9 TFLs with one pick as a senior DB, and on offense totaled 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns with a punt return as well… Also had offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Air Force, and Army… Prep coach was Justin Portz.

Personal: Parents are Shaun and Josh Beaner of Anacortes… Mom Shaun played basketball at Big Bend Community College… Plans to major in Business… Brother Brady is also a Grizzly signee… Enjoys fishing.

3: Cooper Buffington / DL / 6-4 / 240 / Winfield, Iowa / Winfield-Mt. Union

High School: A four-sport standout at Winfield-Mt. Union… as a four-time letterman in football, a two-time letterman in track, and a one-year letterman in both basketball and wrestling as of the fall semester of his senior year… Was a team captain as a senior playing 8-man football…. Helped the Wolves to an 8-0 record and a district championship in 2022… A two-time state MVP lineman as a junior and senior… Also all-state OL as a junior and 1st team all-district as a sophomore… Played both sides of the ball and logged 57 tackles (46 solo), 12 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries on defense… On offense scored on a rushing TD and a two-point conversion… Played 8-man football… Also had offers from South Dakota and Saint Francis… Prep coach was Scott McCarthy

Personal: Parents are Ryan and Molly Buffington of Winfield… Has five family members that are/were also college athletes, including his brother, Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Cam Buffington… Undecided on a major.

4: Forrest Carter / OL / 6-6 / 285 / Olympia, Wash. / Olympia HS

High School: A three-sport athlete earning letters in football, track, and wrestling… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Was a first-team All-SPSL pick as a senior tackle… Selected to play in the 2025 Cleats vs Cancer All-Star game… Also had an offer from Idaho… Prep coach was Nick Mullen

Personal: Parents are Melissa Spieth and John Carter of Olympia… Plans on majoring in Health Sciences with a goal of going to medical school to specialize in trauma surgery.

5: Chase Cook / RB / 5-11 / 200 / Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS

High School: A three-sport athlete at Red Lodge, earning three letters in football, two in basketball, and three in track as of the fall semester… Helped lead Red Lodge to back-to-back conference championships and state semifinal finishes in 2023 and 2024… Also helped lead Red Lodge to a 2024 divisional basketball championship and a third-place team finish in State B track in 2024… A two-time All-State honoree as a junior and senior in football playing running back, linebacker, and return specialist… A two-time first team all-conference honoree as well on both offense and defense… Earned second team all-conference honors as a freshman… Named team captain and team offensive MVP as a senior… Also named best skill player as a junior and was the team's most improved player as a freshman… Rated a two star prospect by 247Sports… Logged 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior and 1,200 yards with 16 TDs as a junior… Prep coach was former Grizzly John Fitzgerald.

Personal: Parents are Crystal and AJ Cook of Red Lodge… Plans on majoring in Integrated Physiology with a goal of working in medicine. Has an aunt and uncle that were both student-athletes at Montana State.

6: Malaki Davis / TE / 6-5 / 230 / Tacoma, Wash. / Roosevelt HS

High School: Earned first-team All-3A Metro League honors as both a tight end and defensive end as a senior… Logged 234 receiving yards on 13 receptions at tight end with one TD as a senior and averaged 18 yards per catch… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Was the MaxPreps Week 2 Defensive Player of the Game Roosevelt's win over Seattle Prep… Helped lead Roosevelt to the State 3A semifinal as a senior… Was name Tight End MVP at Idaho's summer camp in the leadup to his senior year… Also held an offer from Nevada with interest from Arizona State and Washington State.

7: DeAnte Gentry / DB / 5-11 / 180 / Arlington, Texas / Lamar HS

High School: A two-sport athlete and four-time letterwinner in football and track… Played on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and running back… Earned first team all-district 6-8A honors as an offensive utility in 2024… Was a second team all-district pick as a running back in 2023 and was named district Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore… Also a football team captain… As a senior logged 30 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 pass deflections, and fumble recovery… Also logged four touchdowns on offense… Totaled 84 career tackles and 6 TFLs with 4 INTs and 2 forced fumbles… Also received an offer from Arkansas State… Chose Montana over North Texas, Louisiana Tech, and Stephen F. Austin… Prep coach was Billy Skinner

Personal: Parents are Jeralyn and Deandre Gentry of Arlington… Plans on majoring in Business Management… Is the second oldest of seven siblings.

8: Lincoln Hoefer / OL / 6-6 / 260 / Everson, Wash. / Meridian HS

High School: A two-sport athlete with four letters in football and two in baseball… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports in football… A two-time team captain in 2022 and 2023… A two-time recipient of the team's best blocker award in 2022 and 2023… Earned first-team all NW Conference honors on offense and defense in 2024… An all-conference honorable mention in 2023… Played on both sides of the ball as a D-lineman… Prep coach was Webster Kurz.

Personal: Parents are Leslie and Mike Hoefer of Everson… Sister Jolena plays volleyball at Everett Community College and cousin Daulton Lootens plays basketball at Alaska Fairbanks… Plans to major in Criminal Justice and pursue a career with the department of fish and wildlife.

9: Quinlan Hyatt / OT / 6-7 / 270 / Spokane, Wash. / West Valley HS

High School: A two-sport athlete in football and a shotput thrower in track & field… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… A three-time letterman in football with one letter as of the fall of his senior year in track… Helped West Valley go 11-0 overall and 6-0 in league play to earn a trip to the state quarterfinals (to date)… First-team All-GSL offensive lineman as a senior and a GSL honorable mention as a junior…. Also held an offer from Idaho… Prep coach was Craig Whitney

Personal: Parents are Tami and Lon Hyatt of Spokane… Sister Taylor played volleyball at the University of Bridgeport… Plans on majoring in Business… Rides a skateboard and plays guitar in his spare time… Originally from Colorado.

10: Kaikoa Kanakaole / OL / 6-5 / 330 / Kapa'a, Hawaii / Saint Louis HS

High School: Helped Saint Louis to the 2021 Hawaii Open Division State Championship… A four-time All-Open Division All-Star… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… A four-time letterman in football and also earned a letter in basketball… Also held an offer from Nevada… Prep coach was Tupu Alualu

Personal: Parents are Cyndel Shigematsu (mom) and Kahua Kanakaole (Dad) of Analoha… Uncle Sean Michel played football at the University of Hawaii and Grandfather Delroy played at UNLV… Enjoys spearfishing, going to the beach, playing video games and hanging out with family in spare time… Plans on majoring in Business.

11: Logan Knaevelsrud / DE / 6-4 / 230 / Snoqualmie, Wash. / Mount Si HS

High School: A three-sport athlete, also played basketball and ran track at Mount Si… Rated as a two-star football prospect by 247Sports… Played on both sides of the ball as a tight end and D-end… Logged 29 tackles (10 solo) and led Mount Si in TFLs with six while logging four sacks as a senior… Also had an offer from Carroll College… Prep coach was Steve Botulinski.

Personal: Dad is Tyson Knaevelsrud of North Bend… Carries a 3.5 GPA

12: Colton Lentz / LB / 6-3 / 215 / Nooksack, Wash. / Nooksack Valley HS

High School: A two-sport athlete with four letters each in football and basketball… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Played on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and running back… A two-year team captain as a junior and senior… A three-time team football MVP as a sophomore, junior, and senior… Helped lead the Pioneers to the 2024 Washington 1-A State Quarterfinal his senior year and the state semifinals as a junior and sophomore… Won a Northwest league championship as a senior… Nooksack was co-league champs his sophomore year… Totaled 4,576 rushing yards and 77 total TDs in his career on offense… Logged nearly 300 tackles with just under 20 TFLs on defense… As a senior was the league's offensive player of the year and first team all-conference linebacker… Was league MVP as a junior as well and earned all-state honors at running back… Also named county offensive player of the year… As a sophomore was first team all-conference at running back and linebacker… Named to the all-state, all-classification defensive team… Was the 1-A underclassman of the year… Was the country Freshman of the Year… First in Nooksack Valley history and fourth in Whatcom County in career rushing yards (4,576) and first in the school and third in Whatcom County in career rushing touchdowns (73)… Broke Nooksack Valley's single-season rushing touchdowns record as a junior with 25 and was second in single-season rushing yards with 1,540 in 2022… Also held offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Air Force, Portland State and Idaho… Prep coach was Craig Bartl.

Personal: … Parents are Ella and Britt Lentz… Dad Britt was a four-year football letterman at Eastern Washington… Uncle David Kimball was also an EWU football player…Plans on majoring in Business… Cousin Brady Ackerman Is committed to EWU for football… Cousin Joey Arnason played football at Eastern Kentucky… Had two great uncles play football at Arizona… Great Grandfather lettered in football, basketball, and baseball at Washington… Cousin Jayda Brooks currently plays basketball at UC Irvine… Enjoys fishing, hunting, and golfing.

13: Ezra Meyer / OT / 6-5 / 250 / Missoula, Mont. / Big Sky HS

High School: A three-sport athlete at Big Sky, lettering twice in football, twice in Tennis, and once in track as of the fall of his senior year… Only played football for two seasons, and was a two-year starter… Helped the Eagles advance to the state AA quarterfinal, their deepest run in a decade, with a 7-3 record… Prep coach was Matt Johnson.

Personal: Carries a 3.6 GPA… Intends to major in media arts.

14: Sage Salopek / DB / 6-0 / 175 / Seattle, Wash. / O'dea HS

High School: A two-sport athlete in football and track at O'dea… Earned first team All-Metro League honors as a senior and was Metro League Defensive MVP… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Logged 17 tackles, 2 INTs, 5 PBU's on defense as a senior… Also logged five punt return touchdowns as a senior… Also had offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Idaho, and Portland State, with interest from Boise State as well… Prep coach was Monte Kholer.

Personal: Parents are Meredith and Nick Salopek of Edmonds… Plans on majoring in Business

15: Bridger Salvevold / LB / 6-2 / 210 / Culbertson, Mont. / Culbertson HS

High School: Lettered in five different sports at Culbertson High – four times in football, basketball and track, once in golf, and once in cross country… A two-time captain of the football team as a junior and senior… Also team captain of the basketball team as a senior… Helped Culbertson to a conference championship and state semifinal as a sophomore… Went 9-2 as a senior for a second-place conference finish… Took second at the district tournament as a junior in basketball… A three-time all-state selection in football as a sophomore, junior, and senior and a three-time first-team all-conference pick as well… Also a two-time second-team all-conference pick in basketball… As a senior totaled 1,312 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, 1,092 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. In his career totaled 2,869 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, and 32 passing touchdowns… Prep coach was Brian Manning

Personal: Parents are Shelly Panasuk and Guy Salvevold of Culbertson… A first-generation college athlete and UM student… Grew up in a farming family… Plans on studying business.

16: Bridger Smith / WR / 5-11 / 180 / Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS

High School: A two-sport athlete with three letters in football and two in track… A three-year starter on the varsity team at Glacier High and in his home state of Utah… First team all-state as a receiver and corner his senior year… Helped the Wolfpack advance to the state AA two-straight years as a junior and senior… Totaled 63 catches for 1,020 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior… Also logged four interceptions and a pick-six on defense… Rated as a two-star prospect by 247Sports… Held offers from Dartmouth, Montana State, Montana Tech, Minot State, with interest from Eastern Washington, Harvard, Texas Tech, and Washington State… Prep coach was former Grizzly Grady Bennett.

Personal: Mother is Ashley Smith… Great Grandfather played for the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, Great Uncle played football at UCLA… Originally thought he wanted to play baseball but focused on football after middle school.

