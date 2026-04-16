Montana Lady Griz add 4 new transfers including pair returning to the Treasure State

MISSOULA — The offseason is in full swing, and the Montana Lady Griz have been busy in the transfer portal as they build toward next basketball season in year two under head coach Nate Harris.

The Lady Griz have recently garnered four commitments from incoming transfers, which include a pair of former Treasure State standouts who are returning to Montana.

Former Gatorade Montana player of the year Paige Lofing of Huntley Project and former Kalispell Flathead star Kennedy Moore are two of the four latest commitments as they venture back to their home state. They are joined by Idaho native Shay Shippen as well as Dom Nesland of Phoenix.

Gonzaga Athletics Paige Lofing

Lofing's transfer brings one of the state's most-decorated and high-profile talents in recent memory back to Montana. As a senior in 2024-25, Lofing earned the Gatorade award as she led the Red Devils to the Class B state championship, the first in program history. That title came in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Robin Selvig Court, the same venue she will now continue her college career going forward. Lofing was a 2,000-point scorer in her career at Huntley Project.

A 5-foot-9 guard, Lofing spent her first college season at Gonzaga, where as a freshman she appeared in 27 games and played 6.6 minutes per contest and averaged 2.2 points per game. The Bulldogs advanced to this year's NCAA tournament, with Lofing entering the portal shortly after.

Lachlan Cunningham/AP Wake Forest forward Kennedy Moore (15) defends during an NCAA basketball game against Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Moore, a 6-2 forward, has spent two seasons across the country at Wake Forest since her days at Flathead concluded. In two seasons, Moore played in 52 games for the Demon Deacons, and this past season as a sophomore, she played in 32 games, started 10, and averaged 12.8 minutes, 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

As a junior in 2022-23, Moore helped lead Flathead to the Class AA state championship game against Billings West.

The Montana Lady Griz get a commitment from Columbia transfer Shay Shippen (@shayshippen). Spent one year at Columbia and played in 6 games. Native of Idaho Falls who was the 2025 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year. Idaho’s all-time scoring leader in HS with 2,372 points. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/D4RrZoJZCw — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 15, 2026

Shippen brings a decorated pedigree to Montana after spending one season at Columbia. A native of Idaho Falls, the 5-11 guard appeared in six games at Columbia as the Lions won the WBIT Tournament over BYU to cap off the season.

Shippen's prep career has a laundry list of accolades. She was the 2025 Gatorade Idaho player of the year, and she finished her career with 2,372 points, the most all-time in the state of Idaho for all divisions.

George Walker IV/AP High Point guard Dom Nesland (9) shoots the ball against Vanderbilt guard Aga Makurat (24) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Nesland, a 5-9 guard, spent the past two seasons at High Point University in North Carolina and was on a pair of NCAA Tournament teams. She played in 61 career games at High Point, and in 2025-26, she played in 30 and started nine as she averaged 26 minutes, 6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

As a freshman, Nesland was on the Big South all-freshman team. As a senior at Xavier College Prep in Arizona, Nesland was a McDonald's All-American nominee.

MTN Sports confirmed the commitment of all four incoming transfers, with Moore, Shippen and Nesland all having posted their announcements to their social media accounts. Skyline Sports first reported the commitments of Lofing and Moore.

The roster for the Lady Griz is beginning to take full shape. Known transfers out for Montana so far include guard Draya Wacker and forward Adria Lincoln, both of whom are staying in the Big Sky Conference and headed to Weber State. Forward Maggie Hutka is transferring to Idaho State, which she announced on Thursday, while guard Zoey Washington stepped away from basketball.

Forward Alex Pirog, who stepped away from Montana before this past season started ahead of her senior campaign, also announced she is transferring to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky for her final year of eligibility. Guard Lauren Dick, who was at Montana for four seasons, and guard Macy Donarski, who spent three seasons at UM, are also both no longer with the program.