Huntley Project alum Paige Lofing, now at Gonzaga, to test waters in portal

BILLINGS — Former Huntley Project star Paige Lofing is in the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Gonzaga women's basketball team.

Lofing has not issued an official announcement, but her portal entry was reported by two Spokane, Wash., journalists and later confirmed by a source to MTN Sports.

A 5-foot-9 guard, Lofing appeared in 27 games as a true freshman at Gonzaga during the 2025-26 season. She averaged 2.2 points while playing an average of 6.6 minutes per game. The Bulldogs went 24-10 overall and 14-4 in the West Coast Conference, and won the league's postseason tournament.

Lofing helped lead Huntley Project to the Class B girls basketball state championship as a senior in 2025. It is the only title in program history. A standout scorer, Lofing eclipsed the 2,000-point threshold during her career with the Red Devils.

The window for women's basketball players to submit their transfer notifications opened on Monday and closes on April 20.

