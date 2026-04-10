Former Melstone star, ex-Montana Lady Griz Draya Wacker commits to Weber State

Draya Wacker, who starred at Class C Melstone before spending the past four years with the Montana Lady Griz basketball program, has will continue her career at Weber State.

Wacker announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Friday via social media. She had initially announced her plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 26.

Wacker, a 5-foot-8 guard, appeared in 48 games over two seasons with the Lady Griz, averaging 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. This past season she averaged 4.9 points per game in 31 games.

Wacker sat out her first two college seasons rehabbing a knee injury and preserving a redshirt after graduating from Melstone in 2022, where she was a 2,000-point scorer and one of the state's top high school players.

Weber State is a Big Sky Conference rival of the Lady Griz. The Wildcats went 11-22 overall last season with a 4-14 mark in the league under coach Jenteal Jackson.

