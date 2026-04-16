Montana gets 3 transfer commits; Money Williams lands at Boston College

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball program is beginning to see its roster take shape, as the Grizzlies charge toward next season and a possible fourth straight appearance in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship.

Coach Travis DeCuire and UM have been busy in the transfer portal and in keeping a few significant players on the roster. And in the past week, UM has netted the commitments of three incoming transfer guards who stood out at lower levels — Garret Dutro, Jalen Brown and Jordan Clark.

Dutro announced his commitment to UM on Saturday after spending two seasons at Sierra College, a community college in Rocklin, Calif. Prior to that, Dutro spent one season at Green Bay where he redshirted.

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A 6-foot-6 guard and native of Colfax, Calif., Dutro played in and started 61 games at Sierra College where he scored 1,261 points. This past season, he averaged 22 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 48.9% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range in 2025-26.

Brown, a 6-2 guard from Salinas, Calif., transfers to Montana after spending three seasons at the NCAA Division II level. After two seasons at Regis University in Denver, Brown became an All-American at Cal State Dominguez Hills this past season when he averaged 15.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He earned first-team All-America honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He shot at a 51.1% clip from the field and was 41.2% from deep. Between his three seasons in college, Brown cracked 1,000 points scoring.

He announced his commitment to Montana via social media on Monday.

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Clark, a 6-2 guard from Seattle, also made his commitment to Montana official on Monday. He joins the Grizzlies after three seasons at Division II Central Washington.

In his career with the Wildcats, Clark played in 91 games and started 84. This past season, he averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.5% from deep. He scored 1,096 career points for the Wildcats.

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The three incoming transfers help round out UM's roster, which has received some good news of late as well. The standout freshman pair of Tyler Thompson and Kenyon Aguino both announced via UM's social media that they will be returning next season.

Aguino, a true freshman forward, was fourth on the team in scoring with 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Thompson, a redshirt freshman guard, also averaged 8.4 points and four boards per game while shooting 40.1% from three.

Per IG, #GrizHoops freshman Tyler Thompson is officially returning next season.Started 33 of UM’s 34 games, averaged 8.4 ppg and was the team’s leading 3-point shooter at a 40% clip. @TylerThompson2_ @MontanaGrizBB pic.twitter.com/1ybQlddBup — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 8, 2026

Per the @MontanaGrizBB IG, freshman Kenyon Aguino (@k_aguino) is also returning to Montana next year. Started all 34 games for #GrizHoops as a true freshman. Fourth leading scorer with 8.4 points to go with 4.2 boards per game. pic.twitter.com/ROKHjFfTEZ — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) April 10, 2026

Reserve forward Amari Jedkins and Missoula native and reserve guard Connor Dick have also both announced that they'll be back next season as well.

Other players known to have entered the transfer portal from the Griz include star guard and All-Big Sky talent Williams, who has reportedly committed to Boston College. Guards Chase Henderson, Brooklyn Hicks, Tyler Isaak, Grant Kepley and Luke Moxon, as well as forward Kadyn Betts, have all also entered the portal.

