Montana men's, women's basketball teams losing 3 to NCAA transfer portal

MISSOULA — The basketball teams at the University of Montana both lost players to the NCAA transfer portal this week. Brooklyn Hicks is parting ways with the men's squad and Draya Wacker and Adria Lincoln are saying goodbye to the women's team.

All three players indicated their transfer plans via social media, with Hicks sharing an original post about his intentions on Instagram. The transfer portal for basketball is open from April 7-21.

Hicks, a 6-foot-3 junior guard from Seattle, averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games in his one season at Montana. He shot 46.6% from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range. He started seven games, including the final six as Montana advanced to the championship game of the Big Sky Conference postseason tournament.

Montana guard Brooklyn Hicks intends to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.



Averaged 9.0 PPG and 3.8 RPG this season, shooting 36.8% from three. Repped by @WEAVE. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 25, 2026

Hicks originally came to the Grizzlies following the 2024-25 season after spending the previous two years at UNLV.

Wacker, a 5-8 junior guard out of Class C Melstone, appeared in 48 games over two seasons with the Lady Griz, averaging 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. In her most productive season after battling early injury adversity in her career, she averaged 4.9 points per game in 31 games this past season.

Wacker sat out her first two college seasons rehabbing a second knee injury and preserving a redshirt after graduating from Melstone in 2022, where she was a 2,000-point scorer and one of the state's top high school players.

Lincoln, listed as a 6-1 junior guard from Monroe, Wash., spent three seasons with the Lady Griz. She appeared in 11 games this past year, averaging 1.3 points per game.

She played in 32 games during the 2024-25 campaign, making 13 starts while averaging 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds. Lincoln appeared in 60 games over the course of three seasons at Montana.

