Montana guard Money Williams entering NCAA transfer portal after career year

MISSOULA — Money Williams, who led the Big Sky Conference in scoring this past season at Montana, has announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Williams made the announcement Monday via his Instagram account, writing, "Griz nation will always hold a special place in my heart.

"That said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore my options."

Williams, a 6-foot-4 guard from Oakland, Calif., led the Big Sky in scoring during his junior season in 2025-26, averaging 20.6 points per game.

He also averaged 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, and was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

Williams scored a career-high 40 points in a 95-89 victory over Northern Colorado at the Big Sky postseason tournament on March 9 in Boise, Idaho. It marked the first 40-point game by a Griz player since the late Anthony Johnson had 42 in the Big Sky championship game against Weber State in 2010. It was also the fourth-highest point total in Big Sky tournament history.

Williams set a new Big Sky tournament record by scoring 91 points across three games, breaking Johnson’s 2010 record of 83 points in a single tournament. He helped the Grizzlies reach the tournament championship game, and was named tourney MVP.

Williams’ 2025-26 season ranks third in program history for total points (699) and ranks fifth in scoring average (20.6). He’s just the fourth individual to average over 20.0 points per game in a season at UM, joining Michael Ray Richardson, Bob Cope and Larry Krystkowiak.

He scored 30-plus points in seven games this past season, and nine times in his career. Both totals rank second in program history behind only Richardson.

In three seasons at Montana, Williams averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field, 33.6% from 3-point range and 84.0% from the free throw line.

The NCAA transfer portal window for basketball will be open from April 7-21.

