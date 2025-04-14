Montana center Cade Klimczak receives NCAA waiver, will return to Grizzlies

MISSOULA — As spring ball came to a close last week, the Montana Grizzlies will return some depth on the offensive line previously thought to be gone.

UM announced via social media on Monday morning that center Cade Klimczak will return for one more season with the Grizzlies. Klimczak was previously thought to be done after being celebrated on senior day against Portland State last November, but UM announced he's received a waiver from the NCAA to return.

𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐜𝐳𝐚𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 💪@CadeKlimczak receives a waiver from the NCAA and will return for one more ride in 2025 👏#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/OjmLhoufYu — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) April 14, 2025

Klimczak transferred to UM after previously spending five seasons at Central Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 286-pound Rockford, Michigan native initially started at left guard for the Griz before transitioning to center two games into the season, where he stayed the rest of the season.

A mechanical engineer who was working on his masters at UM, Klimczak joins tackle Dillon Botner who also was announced back in early March to have received another year of eligibility, adding to the depth of UM's offensive line.