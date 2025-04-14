Watch Now
Montana center Cade Klimczak receives NCAA waiver, will return to Grizzlies

James Dobson/MTN Sports
Montana center Cade Klimczak runs out of the tunnel on senior day against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 16, 2024.
MISSOULA — As spring ball came to a close last week, the Montana Grizzlies will return some depth on the offensive line previously thought to be gone.

UM announced via social media on Monday morning that center Cade Klimczak will return for one more season with the Grizzlies. Klimczak was previously thought to be done after being celebrated on senior day against Portland State last November, but UM announced he's received a waiver from the NCAA to return.

Klimczak transferred to UM after previously spending five seasons at Central Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 286-pound Rockford, Michigan native initially started at left guard for the Griz before transitioning to center two games into the season, where he stayed the rest of the season.

A mechanical engineer who was working on his masters at UM, Klimczak joins tackle Dillon Botner who also was announced back in early March to have received another year of eligibility, adding to the depth of UM's offensive line.

