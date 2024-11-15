Grizzly Insider: Versatile Cade Klimczak a key component to Montana's offensive line

MISSOULA — The No. 10-ranked Montana Grizzlies return to the gridiron looking to bounce back from last week's 30-14 home loss to UC Davis. UM (7-3, 4-2 Big Sky) will welcome Portland State (2-7, 2-4) to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

It is the second-to-last game of the regular-season schedule for the Griz, who will then prepare for the 123rd clash with archrival and No. 2-ranked Montana State the following week in Bozeman.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana play-by-play broadcaster Riley Corcoran are joined by senior offensive lineman Cade Klimczak and head coach Bobby Hauck.

Klimczak discusses his experience with the Grizzlies since transferring from FBS Central Michigan prior to the 2024 season. Klimczak talks about his transition from left guard to center two games into the season, as well as his overall experience playing college football and what it has meant to him.

Hauck joins the show to analyze last week's defeat to UC Davis and to preview Saturday's matchup with Portland State. The Grizzlies have won four straight against the Vikings and need to win again this week to keep its playoff hopes in order.

